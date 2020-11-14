https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/caught-part-2-email-inventor-dr-shiva-finds-impossible-ballot-ratio-feature-michigan-results-caught/

We caught them!

We caught their fraud!

In our post on Friday night — OUR FIRST OF MANY — We revealed how they stole the battleground states!

The fix was in. The current results of the Presidential election in Pennsylvania reported to the public are fraudulent because they are close to statistically impossible.

On election night President Trump totally ran away with the election in Pennsylvania.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes! It was an insurmountable lead.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes! It was an insurmountable lead.

The President was still ahead in Pennsylvania with 56% of the vote to Biden’s 43% the next morning.

The President was winning Pennsylvania and held a 675,000 vote lead in the election over Joe Biden.

What happened next was corrupt and criminal as the Democrats went about to steal Pennsylvania for Biden.

They took a Trump landslide and they criminally flipped it to Joe Biden.

According to Pennsylvania’s election returns website, on election day President Trump won nearly two thirds of all votes cast in the state.

The President won 2.7 million votes compared to Biden’s 1.4 million votes. The President’s votes were nearly twice as many as Joe Biden’s!

But what happened next was shocking. Pennsylvania began counting ballots by mail. There was no reporting on how many votes were outstanding at the end of election night. There was no reporting ever that we are aware of where the state announced how many votes were left to count after the election.

They just kept counting.

The state also allowed votes to come in for three more days after the election. Of course, these were all mail-in ballots. We do not know how many mail-in votes came in during these three days. The Republicans were not allowed to observe the counting of these votes even though a court order was in place demanding that the state do so. These actions go against Pennsylvania’s constitution which state that the voting process is to be determined by the legislature. The change in ruling was implemented by the executive and judicial branches. This is an important issue with the Trump campaign in their complaints against the state as they try to undo the injustices in Pennsylvania.

Today the state is reporting more than 2.5 million mail in ballots. This number was never seen before in this state. As the mail-in ballots were counted, the state began cutting into the President’s 675,000 vote lead and eventually they gave the election to Biden. Biden won 2 million of the 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

How could the President receive only one fifth of the mail in ballots after crushing Biden in in-person voting on Election Day? The answer is: this was basically impossible. And here’s why.

When we looked at these statistics and we identified a pattern that is virtually mathematically impossible. The President won two thirds of the Election Day vote. But with the basic exception of Philadelphia, the President won around 80% of the vote in each county in the state. (See the blue line in basic the chart below showing the percent of total election day votes won by President Trump.) Philadelphia is so large that it offsets these numbers and brings the President’s results down to around 65% of the state’s votes on Election Day.

What happened with the mail in votes is almost statistically impossible (See the orange line below). In almost every county throughout the state, the President was awarded a percent of votes 40% less than the percent the President won on election day (see the grey line below). If Trump won a county by 80% of the vote on Election Day, he won 40% of the mail-in vote for a county. If the President won 60% of the vote on Election Day, he won 20% of the mail-in vote in another county. This pattern occurred in almost every county with the only noticeable exception of Philadelphia, where the President only earned 30% of the vote on Election Day.

These numbers are so consistent that they are almost certainly fraudulent. This NEVER happens in data sets. Below is the data by county (Note the counties are listed alphabetically – number 51 is Philadelphia):

Again, the fact that the mail-in votes and Election Day votes mirrored each other as revealed in the diagram above is basically impossible. Also, the extent of separation is very large at 40%.

They got caught.

We looked at other states that were not swing states and the lowest percent in mail-in ballots less than the President’s Election Day votes was 40% but this occurred very rarely. We also spoke with Dr. V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, the inventor of email and polymath, on Friday and he told us he is seeing similar patterns in voting data from this year’s election.

We believe we are on to something here.

Dr. Shiva found the same exact vote reallocation (stealing) strategy in Michigan this week.

On Tuesday Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai posted this video on his YouTube channel. The video went viral.

Dr. Shiva, Phil Evans and Bennie Smith found the same exact pattern in Michigan as we found in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Shiva looked at the top four counties in Michigan.

The first thing Dr. Shiva noticed was in three major counties Trump’s margin was reduced by a minimum of 138,000 votes.

The transfer was done by a computer algorithm that linearly transferred the votes from Trump to Biden.

Dr. Shiva found that the vote transfer was greater in Republican precincts than Democrat precincts.

In early voting in Oakland County Dr. Shiva says the algorithm was “too perfect” and that 40,000 votes were taken from Trump and given to Biden.

The same thing occurred on election day. The algorithmic line again is “too perfect.”

Dr. Shiva found the same phenomena in Macomb County and Kent County in Michigan. The same algorithm was put into place.

They found the same beautiful straight line in all of the counties which is impossible. They did not see this same algorithm in Democrat counties like Wayne County.

Dr. Shiva detected the weighted race algorithm that transferred votes from President Trump to Joe Biden.

Tens of thousands of votes were transferred to Sleepy Joe this way.

This is the same phenomena we found in Pennsylvania.

Now Dr. Shiva found the same “weighted race allocation” in several Michigan counties.

It is clear that corrupt Democrats in Pennsylvania did all they could to steal the 2020 Presidential election for Joe Biden. There was no excitement for the Biden campaign and there still isn’t. Republicans are convinced he cheated.

They did the same thing in Michigan.

But we caught them.

Bringing justice to Pennsylvania and Michigan is a key step in addressing election fraud and addressing the massive Democrat fraud in the 2020 election process.

(If you have any information related to this post that you would like to share, please contact the author of this report. Also, some additional information was provided based on comments already received.)

