https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/going-georgia-demand-governor-secretary-state-perform-legitimate-recount/

On the morning after the election, President Trump held a 100,000 vote lead in Georgia over Joe Biden. This was in spite of every effort from the Democrats to steal the election. However, the efforts to steal that election continued and now the State shows a Biden lead. This steal must be stopped.



President Trump tweeted this morning:

Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud. Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

TRENDING: SHOCKING EXCLUSIVE: WE CAUGHT THEM! Pennsylvania Results Show a Statistically Impossible Pattern Behind Biden’s Steal! WE CAUGHT THEM!

Breitbart reports:

On Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced a “full, by-hand recount in each county” in the Peach State, stressing that such a move would “help build confidence” in the state’s final election results. Raffensperger described it as a “heavy lift” as the process would involve an audit, recount, and recanvass “all at once.” A few key players, however, have expressed concern over the process presented by Raffensperger, contending that it lacks certain, essential procedures, such as verifying signature matches on absentee ballots.

Attorney Lin Wood who’s on the President’s team in Georgia retweeted a tweet encouraging the people of Georgia to fight back for their state claiming the governor is corrupt and wanting to push through a bogus recount process:

Makes sense to me . . . Time to #FightBack https://t.co/z3yoWSNMi5 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

Mr. Wood also tweeted that government officials should be working for the people not working to make themselves rich:

We repose our trust in our elected officials in GA. There swear to follow law & serve interests of the people, not themselves. They are not elected to financially profit from state deals with China for Covid supplies or in connection with purchase of Dominion voting machines. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

Wood encourages the Georgia Attorney General to investigate the purchase of masks in Georgia and connections to Dominion:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation & GA Attorney General must investigate the 2020 purchase from China of Covid masks & testing kits. They must also investigate the purchase of Dominion voting machines in 2019. The love of money is the root of all evil. Follow the money. pic.twitter.com/q1ApnntS2S — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 13, 2020

The people in Georgia must stand up and demand a real recount in Georgia that includes checking signatures on absentee ballots and adequate representation by the Republicans to provide oversight and review so that the recount is done adequately.

Georgians must stand up for their state and their country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

