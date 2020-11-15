https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/12-republicans-who-flipped-house-seats.php

As of this morning, with five races yet to be called, RealClearPolitics notes that Republicans have picked up a net of 9 House seats. RCP projects that Republicans will pick up a net 10-13 seats when the counting is done.

A few more excellent candidates helped the GOP hold House seats where there was no incumbent. I am thinking, for example, of Beth Van Duyne, one of the successful candidates Rep. Dan Crenshaw supported for election in Texas House races. See Crenshaw’s “Texas Reloaded” ad below.

I want to turn to Twitter (sorry) to highlight the 12 GOP candidates who flipped seats and brought Republicans back to within shouting distance of a majority in the House:

Young Kim: CA 39

we don’t talk abt how ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS Congresswoman-elect Young Kim is pic.twitter.com/WimG6Fam6O — Carson hates California (@carsonp619) November 14, 2020

Michelle Park Steel: CA 48

Thank you, #CA48! Time to get to work pic.twitter.com/VL0CbolORz — Michelle Steel (@MichelleSteelCA) November 10, 2020

Carlos Gimenez: FL 26

Last Tuesday, South Floridians overwhelmingly rejected socialism by electing @MaElviraSalazar and myself. We understand what socialism does to a nation, and I look forward to working with her in Congress.https://t.co/ZlkQfbX4DB — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) November 14, 2020

Maria Salazar: FL 27

Overjoyed to serve with my friend @YoungKimCA in the upcoming #Congress! Young & I met when were both running in 2018. We are fighters — we never, ever give up. We are passionate about freedom because we understand how socialism only represents hunger, oppression, & exile! pic.twitter.com/Nqnctp0dav — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) November 15, 2020

Ashley Hinson: IA 1

I’m pro-life. It’s simple – I’ll work with anyone to help save as many lives as possible. #IA01 CC: @SBAList pic.twitter.com/Rxl2zZBtlw — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) November 13, 2020

Peter Meijer: MI 3

Just wrapped up first day of New Member Orientation at the Capitol! Excited to work in the 117th Congress for #MI03 and ensure we promote the values of limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty while tackling the challenges of today and those that lie ahead. pic.twitter.com/mHee3HrD7C — Peter Meijer (@VoteMeijer) November 13, 2020

Michelle Fischbach: MN 7

“MN’s sprawling, rural #mn07 has been represented by conservative Democrat Collin Peterson for 30 Yrs. It was considered one of Democrats’ most vulnerable seats going into this yr’s election, & the GOP flipped it when Michelle Fischbach won by 13 points.” https://t.co/DgPK9RawPu — Michelle Fischbach (@FischbachMN7) November 13, 2020

Yvette Herrell: NM 2

Congresswoman-elect @Yvette4congress made her support for life a key part of her campaign & flipped #NM02, replacing pro-abortion extremist incumbent Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small. She brings her 8 yrs of experience as (1/3) #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/Fyuo1iMqKC — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) November 12, 2020

Nicole Malliotakis: NY 11

“We all have stories we want to share with the American people,” Malliotakis said of her new crew. Gimenez, born in Cuba, and Spartz, from Ukraine, both grew up under communist regimes. Salazar, like Malliotakis, is the daughter of a Cuban refugee. https://t.co/45aVGrsq9b — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) November 14, 2020

Stephanie Bice: OK 5

In the Oklahoma State Senate, @stephaniebice has supported pro-life policies & advocated against those that promote abortion. Now she’s bringing her legislative experience to Oklahoma’s 5th district, which she flipped this election cycle, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Tfd6fMTNIf — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) November 11, 2020

Nancy Mace: SC 1 (“Single Mom. Businesswoman. Former @WaffleHouse Waitress. #Citadel. Author. Conservationist”)

Thanks to @BillHemmer for having me on his show to discuss our historic win and the crucial role women played in helping the GOP cut into the House Majority. Here it is #SC01 #Elections2020https://t.co/LAdRQcOHR0 pic.twitter.com/Nh8t3PO4mS — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 13, 2020

Burgess Owens: UT 4

Republican Burgess Owens Defeats Democrat Rep. Ben McAdams in Utah https://t.co/H9NlPQj5yb via @BreitbartNews Great going Burgess, you continue to be a STAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

