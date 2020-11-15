https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2020/11/12-republicans-who-flipped-house-seats.php

As of this morning, with five races yet to be called, RealClearPolitics notes that Republicans have picked up a net of 9 House seats. RCP projects that Republicans will pick up a net 10-13 seats when the counting is done.

A few more excellent candidates helped the GOP hold House seats where there was no incumbent. I am thinking, for example, of Beth Van Duyne, one of the successful candidates Rep. Dan Crenshaw supported for election in Texas House races. See Crenshaw’s “Texas Reloaded” ad below.

I want to turn to Twitter (sorry) to highlight the 12 GOP candidates who flipped seats and brought Republicans back to within shouting distance of a majority in the House:

Young Kim: CA 39

Michelle Park Steel: CA 48

Carlos Gimenez: FL 26

Maria Salazar: FL 27

Ashley Hinson: IA 1

Peter Meijer: MI 3

Michelle Fischbach: MN 7

Yvette Herrell: NM 2

Nicole Malliotakis: NY 11

Stephanie Bice: OK 5

Nancy Mace: SC 1 (“Single Mom. Businesswoman. Former @WaffleHouse Waitress. #Citadel. Author. Conservationist”)

Burgess Owens: UT 4

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...