Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asserted on Sunday that “abuse of power,” among other things, is a virus afflicting the nation.

“COVID is not the only virus attacking us,” Cuomo said during a speech at an apparently empty Riverside Church on Claremont Avenue in New York City. “We are being attacked by other viruses. COVID weakened our immune system, and when your immune system is weakened, then you get attacked by other viruses.”

“And that’s what happened to America,” Cuomo continued. “We’re being attacked by multiple viruses at the same time, and we must fight them all. Because racism is a virus, and sexism is a virus, and discrimination is a virus, and injustice is a virus, and division is a virus, and distrust is a virus, and abuse of power is a virus, and hatred is a virus, and our America is better than this. Our America is strong enough to admit her mistakes and to grow from them.”

“Our America is not a low-tide America. Our America is a high-tide America. Our America rises up and confronts that which diminishes our belief in our America’s potential and promise.”

Quoting poet Langston Hughes, Cuomo said, “Our America is ‘the dream the dreamers dreamed. Let it be that great strong land of love. O, yes, I say it plain, America never was America to me, and yet I swear this oath — America will be!’”

“And New York will lead the way,” Cuomo added to applause.

Cuomo recently made headlines for tightening the statewide COVID-19 restrictions on New York.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was lambasted by opponents after he announced a new coronavirus-related crackdown, which included the limitation of only ten people at private, in-home gatherings. “New York follows the science,” Cuomo tweeted Wednesday. “We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread. To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people. This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm.” The Democrat, who recently wrote a book on his supposed success in “controlling” the pandemic, also announced stricter limitations on businesses and added curfews as he warned that the state will go back to a “closedown” if their infection rate doesn’t adequately drop. “If these measures aren’t sufficient to reduce the spread—we’ll turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people indoor dining,” said Cuomo at a press conference. “If that doesn’t work, if these numbers keep going crazy … you will go back to a closedown.” Betsy McCaughey, the former lieutenant governor of New York, ripped into the governor as a “petty tyrant” over the new restrictions and advised the public not to abide by his “petty, despotic edicts,” according to Fox News. “The governor is pushing New York into absolute economic destruction, already with an infection rate well below the national average,” McCaughey said during an appearance on “Varney & Co.” “New York’s unemployment rate is nearly double the national average, and it leads the nation in business failures.”

