https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/amid-presidential-election-confusion-americans-taking-bold-stand-god/

STUART, Florida — As millions of people look for solid answers in the wake of the disputed 2020 presidential election, Americans in this South Florida city are at this moment voicing every single word of the Holy Bible out loud, non-stop, 24 hours a day from Genesis to Revelation.

This year marks the 20th Bible Marathon in Stuart, Florida, an annual event dating back to the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks against America on Sept. 11, 2001.

The idea for the annual 90-hour Bible Reading Marathon began with Pastors Gene and Donna Healton of the Spirit of Prophecy Ministries, but they have since handed over the reins to Eddie and Joanne Rodrigues of Step Into Grace Ministries. Interestingly, the 2020 event began on Nov. 11, the 20th wedding anniversary of Eddie and Joanne, and concludes Sunday afternoon.

TRENDING: Special prosecutor for election fraud needed NOW

The local governments of both Stuart and Martin County have endorsed the event since 2001, issuing official proclamations in support of publicly reading Scripture in a bandshell at Veterans Memorial Park.

Participants sign up for 15-minute increments as they get to read Scripture that gets blasted through loudspeakers day and night from “In the beginning” in Genesis to the final “Amen” of Revelation.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH A VIDEO CLIP OF THE BIBLE MARATHON.

Do events such as the Bible Marathon help America? 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND has covered the Bible Reading Marathon numerous times, including in 2013 when Gene Healton said, “We know the country is really not in good shape right now and we need to get back on the foundation of the Bible. And if we don’t, we’re going downhill fast. We know that. Our country needs the Word of God and so we need to continue to declare it and continue to never stop declaring it. They’re trying to take God out of all the fabric of our country. Any place at all where God may be, they want to stop it.”

Gene’s wife, Donna, told WND, “We thought we were just doing it one year … It’s like a mandate God says [to do]. I think this may be the most important thing that the Lord has called us to do here in this county. Just to be able to have God’s Word go forth from here, and with the Ten Commandments here on the land, and here we have the cross and the Star of David. God’s people are just coming together and I think it’s just exciting what God’s doing.”

“Maybe the nation is getting worse and worse and we can see it by the things that are happening on the news,” she continued.

“I really feel like God is sending prophets to speak the Word, but if our government is not going to listen to us, God is going to raise up a people. And I think even though we see things getting harder and people are struggling more with their finances and their jobs and just everything, I mean people are working harder, getting paid less.

“We need to think about building the kingdom of God, and so as people are struggling and having hard times, I think they’re seeking God out more. We have to tell people God is our answer, and so we have to turn to Him because He says things are going to happen in the nations, and we’re one of the nations. … There’s no hope sometimes if you look in the natural, but with God, all things are possible, and He’s our hope.”

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

