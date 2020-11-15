https://djhjmedia.com/rich/rudy-giuliani-says-he-already-has-enough-proof-of-voter-fraud-to-overturn-2020-election-video/

President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor and former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Rudy Giuliani made an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo this week to discuss the 2020 election process.

The Trump campaign is still active in fighting the 2020 results as more and more evidence being gathered shows the election was fraudulent and the ballot machines were somehow corrupt in several swing states. Nobody in their right mind believed that Joe Biden, who called a lid on campaigning by 9 am more days than not, beat Donald Trump in those battleground states.

Giuliani told Bartiromo the campaign has proof of election fraud by the Democrats but that he cannot disclose it yet. The Fake News media will pounce on that and claim the reason the former mayor can’t disclose the evidence is that there isn’t any, but think about that for a minute. Why would Giuliani makeup facts about voter fraud and go on a very popular show to tell a very popular host that tidbit? The Fake News hosts have their Fake News lawyers who could very easily do their own investigations and expose Rudy if he were lying. Fake News either doesn’t want to discover there is a massive amount of fraud because they are in on the election scam to harm Trump and help Biden, or they are incredibly incompetent at their job. We’ll let you decide.

At one point Bartiromo read from a report that the SmartMatic system, the vote-counting system used ion key states, not to be confused with the other suspected software Dominion which apparently has a feature that allows deleting and switching votes, “has a back door that allows the votes to be mirrored and monitored, allowing an intervening party a real-time understanding of how many votes will be needed to gain an electoral advantage.”

Bartiromo then asked Giuliani if he was saying that “the states that used that software did that?”

Rudy replied, “Well, I know… I can prove that they did it in Michigan. I can prove it with witnesses.”

Giuliani went on to say that in every one of those states (that used the Dominion software) “we have more than enough illegal ballots already documented to overturn the result in that state.” Rudy said that no only did they use a Venezuelan company count our ballots, which should be illegal anyway, but in the key states they didn’t allow Republican observers to observe the mail in vote. It makes the mail vote that was processed during those times completely invalid.

The whole reason the key battleground states called it quits on Election night saying they would resume counting in the morning was to get the GOP observers to leave and come back the next day. Meanwhile, they continued counting throughout the night, and witnesses have already come forward, and we have seen videos posted on social media, to prove that, and there’s also the fact that while these vote counting centers were supposed to be shut down, Joe Biden’s numbers began skyrocketing during those time periods. So, how can Biden’s numbers rise so drastically during a time when no counting was going on? The whole thing was a scam, that’s how.

The former mayor pointed out that they didn’t do it everywhere, but in big cities where the Democrats have corrupt machines (party system) where political operatives are paid to make sure their candidates win at any cost. He went on to mention cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania, Detroit in Michigan, in Phoenix, Arizona and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Republicans were shut out from observing in those big cities while the Democrats pushed through thousands of fraudulent ballots.

WATCH:

Giuliani mentioned that SmartMatic was the same system that was used in other elections in the past that were disqualified because of what they did. Right now we have most of the biased mainstream news media claiming that Giuliani’s accusations are false and misleading. None of these news networks have done the due diligence of their own investigations. It’s impossible to say that they did, because they rejected his words so quickly. How could they possibly know that the former NYC mayor’s accusations are false in such a short amount of time.

Folks, this election scam was worse than Spygate in 2016. At least with Spygate the Democrats and media tried to attack Trump and his administration through phony, made up allegations of Russian collusion. This time around, the same forces colluded together to rig a presidential election by using tactics to change vote tallies. That’s what I believe will be exposed soon enough. Pray God let’s us know the full story and the full truth.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr. and owner of Maga-Chat.com. He writes about politics, culture, liberty and faith. MAGA-Chat.com, where free speech is still free. JOIN the revolution!

