https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/11/15/antifa-and-blm-come-to-a-rally-where-they-are-outnumbered-they-should-have-stayed-home-n280148
About The Author
Related Posts
That Garbage NBC Poll Showing Biden up by 14 Points Is Likely Part of a Larger Plan Against Trump
October 5, 2020
Joe Biden Straight Up Lies About Trump and the Payroll Tax, But Gets Nailed by His Own Actions
August 11, 2020
Opinion: Rush Shares the Moment He Saved the Trump Campaign in '16
October 23, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy