Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Joe Biden is the “next president of the United States.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Who do you believe won the election?”

Hutchinson said, “I expect Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States. It was good actually to see President Trump tweet out that he won. I think that’s the start of an acknowledgment, and it is very important that Joe Biden have access to the intelligence briefings to make sure that he is prepared during times of transition. Our enemies have an opportunity to try to take advantage of us. We want to make sure that there is a smooth transition, particularly when it comes to the vaccine distribution, the coronavirus that everybody understands what we’re doing there and what the plan is for the future.”

