At least 12 US House seats were flipped to Republican in the 2020 Trump landslide election.

Trump Campaign Rapid Response Director Steve Guest listed 11 seats.

We added Burgess Owens in Utah.

Rep-elect Burgess Owens, Rep-elect Young Kim, Rep-elect Maria Salazar

12 GOP House seat flips!

CA-39 Young Kim

CA-48 Michelle Steel

FL-26 Carlos Gimenez

FL-27 Maria Elvira Salazar

IA-01 Ashley Hinson

MI-03 Peter Meijer

MN-07 Michelle Fischbach

NM-02 Yvette Herrell

NY-11 Nicole Malliotakis

OK-05 Stephanie Bice

SC-01 Nancy Mace

UT-04 Burgess Owens

They are still counting in: ca-21, ia-02, nj-07, and ny-22

