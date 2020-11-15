https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/least-12-us-house-seats-flipped-republican-2020-gop-landslide/
At least 12 US House seats were flipped to Republican in the 2020 Trump landslide election.
Trump Campaign Rapid Response Director Steve Guest listed 11 seats.
We added Burgess Owens in Utah.
Rep-elect Burgess Owens, Rep-elect Young Kim, Rep-elect Maria Salazar
12 GOP House seat flips!
CA-39 Young Kim
CA-48 Michelle Steel
FL-26 Carlos Gimenez
FL-27 Maria Elvira Salazar
IA-01 Ashley Hinson
MI-03 Peter Meijer
MN-07 Michelle Fischbach
NM-02 Yvette Herrell
NY-11 Nicole Malliotakis
OK-05 Stephanie Bice
SC-01 Nancy Mace
UT-04 Burgess Owens
They are still counting in: ca-21, ia-02, nj-07, and ny-22
