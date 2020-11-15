https://www.theepochtimes.com/at-least-20-arrested-as-protesters-clash-in-washington_3579565.html

Anti-Trump protesters stomp on MAGA supporter’s head during rally, video shows; stabbing reported

At least 20 people were arrested in the midst of dueling protests and clashes in Washington on Saturday, according to police, as videos emerged of apparent Antifa or Black Lives Matter agitators brutally attacking purported supporters of President Donald Trump.

In one incident, a group of leftist protesters was seen on video attacking random Trump supporters, including one incident where a group swarmed a middle-aged man and stomped on his head after a leftist protester holding a “Trump Pence out now!” sign hit him from behind.

On Saturday night, at least one person was stabbed and is in critical condition, said a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS. The Washington Post reported that it occurred during a several-minute-long brawl between the two demonstrators. Authorities have not given information about a suspect or the victim in the stabbing.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office told news outlets that 20 people were arrested on Saturday, and two officers were injured.

A supporter of President Donald Trump is attacked by a group that chanted “Black Lives Matter,” in Washington on Nov. 14, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Members of the Proud Boys clash with Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington on Nov. 14, 2020. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump weighed in on Saturday evening, saying that “ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills” when they attempted to attack Trump supporters at their rally in the nation’s capital. “Those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going—do your job and don’t hold back!!!” he wrote.

The protests during the rally were described as peaceful but when night fell, different groups clashed near Black Lives Matter Plaza—located near the White House—as dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered. According to reporters and streaming footage, Trump supporters were harassed, their gear was stolen, and flags were snatched and torched by the leftist protesters. At one point, the leftists confronted a group of Trump supporters who were eating before they threw fireworks at the group.

The demonstrators were part of the “Million MAGA March” and “Stop the Steal” movement. Trump has contended that Democratic challenger Joe Biden has not won the election due to voter fraud and has raised suspicions since Election Night about irregularities, although corporate news outlets have declared the race for Biden.

The Epoch Times has not declared a victor in the race pending the outcome of the Electoral College vote and the president’s legal challenges in key states.