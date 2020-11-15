https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb1eb30e8e815112bc6103b
(JERUSALEM POST) — Israel could soon have access to a proven coronavirus vaccine, after Russia announced on Wednesday that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting against COVID-19, accor…
A warming trend is set to continue through Monday, and if the temperature beats the forecast, we could have a new record….
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, who served as the Arab Republic’s top diplomat for the last 15 years, has passed away at the age of 79, SANA reports, saying that the ministry mourns the veteran…
Imagine this: You’re one of the countless millions of people who lost their job due to covid hysteria. You apply for unemployment through the state. After months of delays, frustration, ghosting, and …