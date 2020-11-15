https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-called-out-for-silence-as-leftists-attack-pro-trump-demonstrators-in-nations-capital

Democrat Joe Biden was called out on Saturday for his silence as left-wing extremists that journalists identified as being affiliated with Black Lives Matter and Antifa attacked pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington, D.C., who had gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Various public figures called out Biden after he repeatedly campaigned on “unity” and “healing” America. The Democratic Party tweeted on Saturday that Biden would “restore the soul of this nation and bring us together.”

Most of the violence happened at night after the majority of Trump supporters had left the area after the “Million MAGA March,” which featured a brief appearance by the president. Later in the night, members of a purported right-wing group went after some of the groups that reportedly attacked innocent people.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) highlighted a video on Twitter of extremists attacking people who were eating dinner, writing: “When is Joe Biden, Mr. Unity, going to condemn this violence[?]”

When is Joe Biden, Mr. Unity, going to condemn this violence https://t.co/38dpmo5Kbj — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 15, 2020

Political commentator Dana Loesch highlighted a video on Twitter that showed a Trump supporter being attacked, sarcastically writing: “I’m sure Biden will denounce this when all the press ask him about it.”

Loesch later added in a subsequent tweet: “I’m sure the legacy press will rush to cover this, since many have bureaus nearby, and then immediately ask Biden and Harris to denounce. Let’s all look for their stellar reporting.”

I’m sure Biden will denounce this when all the press ask him about it https://t.co/V0ursbLzDM — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 14, 2020

Political strategist Doug Stafford wrote: “I want to hear @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris condemn Antifa/BLM criminals who assaulted and harassed peaceful demonstrators in DC today, including elderly and families. Of course they won’t. And ‘media’ won’t make them.”

I want to hear @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris condemn Antifa/BLM criminals who assaulted and harassed peaceful demonstrators in DC today, including elderly and families. Of course they won’t. And “media” won’t make them. — President-Elect Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) November 15, 2020

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell wrote: “This is BLM and Antifa. And they are @JoeBiden supporters. Biden hasn’t condemned them – look at the videos.”

This is BLM and Antifa. And they are @JoeBiden supporters. Biden hasn’t condemned them – look at the videos. https://t.co/Tyy7oQLRPl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 15, 2020

Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote: “If unity is the goal, assuming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will condemn the attacks on innocents that is ongoing in DC, correct?”

If unity is the goal, assuming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will condemn the attacks on innocents that is ongoing in DC, correct? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 15, 2020

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz wrote: “A week after saying he wants to unite the country, @JoeBiden doesn’t even post a tweet condemning Antifa, BLM, and agitators attacking @realDonaldTrump supporters for legitimately peaceful protests.”

A week after saying he wants to unite the country, @JoeBiden doesn’t even post a tweet condemning Antifa, BLM, and agitators attacking @realDonaldTrump supporters for legitimately peaceful protests. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 15, 2020

Trump’s re-election campaign posted a video to Twitter that showed other left-wing extremists enacting violence in various U.S. cities over the summer.

These are Joe Biden’s supporters. pic.twitter.com/PUdjQiyDNz — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 15, 2020

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy highlighted a video on Twitter that showed a family being harassed, writing: “Sad, but a valuable lesson in socialism for those kids. The next lesson will be tomorrow when their parents show how the #fakenews media refuses to cover the violent, vile unAmerican actions of the Biden voters today. Remember, are your kids 1st & most important teacher.”

Sad, but a valuable lesson in socialism for those kids. The next lesson will be tomorrow when their parents show how the #fakenews media refuses to cover the violent, vile unAmerican actions of the Biden voters today.

Remember, are your kids 1st & most important teacher! https://t.co/iGYtnX0iLF — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) November 15, 2020

Attorney Danny Tarkanian wrote: “Imagine what they would have done if the initial election results were for Trump. This is what the looney left has embraced. This is group Biden would not condemn. And this is the group the MSM is silent on.”

Imagine what they would have done if the initial election results were for Trump. This is what the looney left has embraced. This is group Biden would not condemn. And this is the group the MSM is silent on https://t.co/qTYkaQkEaf — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) November 15, 2020

Political strategist Caleb Hull wrote on Twitter: “Why hasn’t Joe Biden or Kamala Harris come out and told their supporters to stop attacking Trump supporters in the streets? I thought they were all about unity?”

Why hasn’t Joe Biden or Kamala Harris come out and told their supporters to stop attacking Trump supporters in the streets? I thought they were all about unity? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 15, 2020

Breitbart News reporter Kyle Morris wrote on Twitter: “Today, one week after Biden called for unity and his supporters took to the streets to celebrate his media-projected win, Trump supporters were attacked in our nation’s capital by far-left protesters and Antifa. Not one Democrat member of Congress has denounced today’s violence.”

Today, one week after Biden called for unity and his supporters took to the streets to celebrate his media-projected win, Trump supporters were attacked in our nation’s capital by far-left protesters and Antifa. Not one Democrat member of Congress has denounced today’s violence. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) November 15, 2020

Podcast host Dave Rubin highlighted a video of extremists throwing large fireworks at people, writing: “You sure they aren’t just and idea of projectiles and explosives? That’s what Joe Biden told us…”

You sure they aren’t just and idea of projectiles and explosives? That’s what Joe Biden told us… https://t.co/ue5TarbnM1 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 15, 2020

Political commentator Kambree Kawahine Koa wrote: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need to get their supporters under control in Washington DC. Knocking out elderly, attacking women and children is pure evil. Their base represents everything they say they hate.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need to get their supporters under control in Washington DC. Knocking out elderly, attacking women and children is pure evil. Their base represents everything they say they hate. — Kambree (@KamVTV) November 15, 2020

Columnist Kurt Schlichter wrote: “Biden supports the attacks on peaceful protesters in DC by his communist supporters.”

Biden supports the attacks on peaceful protesters in DC by his communist supporters. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 15, 2020

