https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/526045-biden-covid-19-advisor-we-are-not-in-support-of-another-national

Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, on Sunday appeared to shoot down claims that the former vice president would order a national lockdown to stop the virus’s spread.

“We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown and believe … there simply isn’t a scenario because we can get this under control,” said Gawande on ABC’s “This Week.”

Gawande stated that the nation needs a “clear voice from the top backing a national, comprehensive plan,” stating that the country has so far lacked that, resulting in “disarray” and “confusing messages.”

“That will change,” Gawande said.

Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of Pres.-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, underscores the importance of the transition, saying the team is “ready to go.” “There’s a lot of information that needs to be transmitted.” https://t.co/n1MpoXGwpW pic.twitter.com/1wSSrnbw1b — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 15, 2020

“The critical parts are understanding what we’ve learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April,” Gawande told ABC host Martha Raddatz. “And that is that you can have targeted measures building on mask wearing to include wide-spread testing can include dialing up and down capacity restrictions, and those measures need to happen in a more localized basis.”

Gawande also commented on the need for information and contact with the White House coronavirus task force as the transition to a Biden administration begins.

“It is in the nation’s interest that the transition team get the threat assessments that the team knows about. understand the vaccine distribution plans, we need to know where the stockpiles are, what the status is of masks and gloves,” said Gawande. “There’s a lot of information that needs to be transmitted. It can’t wait ‘til the last minute.”

It was announced last week that Gawande, a surgeon, would be joining the Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board along with former surgeon general Vivek Murthy Vivek Hallegere MurthySunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on Biden calls for ‘urgent action’ from Trump amid COVID-19 surge Biden public health advisers reject national ‘lockdown’ MORE and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler. Gawande has previously served as an adviser for the Clinton and Obama administrations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

