Joe Biden warned on Monday that people could die as a result of an absence of coordination with the Trump administration on the issue of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“You spoke about the need to access the outgoing administration’s COVID vaccine distribution plans,” a reporter said while asking Biden a question. “What do you see as the biggest threat to your transition right now given President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to obstruct and delay a smooth transfer of power?”

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” Biden responded.

“So how do we get the vaccine, how do we get over 300 million Americans vaccinated?” Biden asked. “What’s the game plan? It’s a huge, huge, huge undertaking to get it done, prioritize those greatest in need…and also cooperate with the World Health Organization and the rest of the world in dealing with this,” he noted.

Biden mentioned Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership program initiated by the Trump administration back in April meant to speed the creation and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

“If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind over a month, month and a half,” Biden said. “And so it’s important…that there be coordination now—now or as rapidly as we can get that done.”

While media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump has not conceded in the contest.

The General Services Administration has not ascertained Biden as the election victor, according to The Hill, which noted that this determination is required for the opening up of federal resources supportive of a transition and for Biden’s team to gain access to federal agencies and workers, such as those dealing with the COVID-19 issue.

