https://noqreport.com/2020/11/15/bidens-cancer-charity-collected-4809619-granted-zero-for-cancer-research/

Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s cancer charity raked in a lot of money in 2017 and 2018 before halting operations while the founder ran for president. But according to tax documents, the “charity” did not actually participate in aiding in cancer research or any meaningful efforts to address the healthcare issue, instead spending millions of dollars on salaries.

According to the NY Post, over $3 million of nearly $5 million collected went to line the pockets of Biden’s cronies:

The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” according to its IRS mission statement. But it gave out no grants in its first two years, and spent millions on the salaries of former Washington DC aides it hired.

The charity took in $4,809,619 in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and spent $3,070,301 on payroll in those two years. The group’s president, Gregory Simon, raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), according to the charity’s most recent federal tax filings.

Simon, a former Pfizer executive and longtime health care lobbyist who headed up the White House’s cancer task force in the Obama administration, saw his salary nearly double from the $224,539 he made in fiscal 2017, tax filings show.

Biden became a political ally to the oncological world in 2015 following the death of his son, Beau, due to brain cancer. He headed up the Cancer Moonshot Task Force while in office and formed the Biden Cancer Initiative shortly after President Trump took office. It was during these first two years that the charity collected its riches, distributing it in a highly suspicious manner before “pausing” operations.

An analysis of nonprofits by Charity Navigator, which rates charities for effectiveness, found that mid-to-large-sized nonprofits paid their chief executives an average salary of $126,000 per year—far less than what the Biden Cancer Initiative paid its president. Charity Navigator’s primary criterion for rating charities is whether they “spend at least 75% of their expenses directly on their programs.”

There seems to be a trend with anything the Biden family touches. They are invariably questionable in their practices and potentially corrupt in the ways they go about business. We need more cancer research, not richer Biden cronies.

