You can tell that HBO’s Bill Maher is typically cocky about Biden taking the White House, because now he’s moved on to lecturing Democrats about why so many people voted for Trump, so many more than the Left expected. “In a year that was so much about making people aware of racism, their share of minority votes went down!” he said. “The message to Democrats from so much of the country seems to be, ‘We don’t like Trump but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you.’

BILL MAHER: I talked to a guy in the Midwest once, who told me this story about the day he went out to get his car in the supermarket parking lot, but couldn’t back out because a mother and her very young daughter were standing behind his car, which was next to their car, which had a Hillary bumper sticker on it. And the little girl was screaming at her mother, who was profusely apologizing to the child. And he said to me, “I just can’t let people like that take over this country.” That’s what people vote on; not policy. Democrats kept saying in the campaign, “You can’t possibly think Trump is preferable to what we’re selling,” and many voters keep saying “Yes. We. Can. In fact, our primary reason voting for him is to create a bulwark against you. Because your side thinks silence is violence, and looting is not. Because you’re the party of chasing speakers off college campuses, and making everyone walk on eggshells, and replacing “Let’s not see color’ with “Let’s see it always and everywhere.'” formerly the position of the Ku Klux Klan. It would be so easy to win elections if we’d just drop this shit. Democrats need to listen to our new President-Elect’s old boss OBAMA: This idea of purity and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff — you should get over that quickly. MAHER: Quickly — like before they vote in Georgia.

PS: Baker also clipped Maher not sounding as confident that Trump was going to go quietly. Making a bunch of moves at the Pentagon certainly makes the Left nervous, especially atheistic Maher.

