https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bill-oreilly-cable-news-future/2020/11/15/id/997114

Longtime Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly says cable news networks are going to “collapse” after President Donald Trump leaves office.

In an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting’s “America This Week” on Wednesday, O’Reilly said “something’s going on” already at Fox News.

“NBC News, CNN, and the other networks are going to collapse almost entirely,” O’Reilly said after Trump leaves office and a Joe Biden administration begins.

“They don’t have any credibility,” he said, adding “everybody knew… they were trying to destroy Trump.”

“Now you’re going to tell the truth,” he scoffed. “It’s over.”

According to O’Reilly, the media won’t hold Biden to the same standards as they did Trump.

“Whatever Biden does will be the greatest thing,” O’Reilly said.

“He’s not going to hold many press conferences, he’s not going to be around.”

But O’Reilly said it won’t be Biden who wields the most power.

“Biden’s not the most powerful man in the country. [Senate Majority Leader and Kentucky GOP Sen.] Mitch McConnell is,” he asserted, predicting that McConnell in a GOP controlled upper chamber will block “all the nutty” progressive proposals initiated by a Biden administration.

