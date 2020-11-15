https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/15/blue-check-lib-questions-the-need-for-anatomically-correct-armor-on-lady-mandalorians/

ICYMI, one of the big controversies on non-politics Twitter last week was outrage directed at Baby Yoda from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” for eating the non-fertilized eggs of an endangered and sentient species. But could it get dumber?

Yes, yes it can.

Here’s Anita Sarkeesian asking why Mandalorian warrior and leader Bo Katan, a fan-favorite character from the animated “Star Wars” spinoff cartoons voiced and played by Katee Sackhoff, would need anatomically correct armor:

Um, why wouldn’t they make room for them?

Beskar steel is very inflexible, you know!

Right?

And what about Mandalorian moms who are nursing?

Oh, and by the way, the U.S. military is trying to accomplish the SAME THING:

Anyway, the episode was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard who didn’t seem to object to how the leader of a race of badass warriors was dressed:

And next week, the show introduces another powerful female character: Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano:

At least they’re not arguing about the name . . . yet:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...