ICYMI, one of the big controversies on non-politics Twitter last week was outrage directed at Baby Yoda from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” for eating the non-fertilized eggs of an endangered and sentient species. But could it get dumber?

Not satire: “Baby Yoda, who 1 yr ago cozied into our hearts w/ bottomless eyes & adorable cooing, has invoked social media wrath for episode of Mandalorian, in which the mystical infant remorselessly snacked on the eggs of an endangered galactic species.” https://t.co/cpvcPGX2ig — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 13, 2020

Yes, yes it can.

Here’s Anita Sarkeesian asking why Mandalorian warrior and leader Bo Katan, a fan-favorite character from the animated “Star Wars” spinoff cartoons voiced and played by Katee Sackhoff, would need anatomically correct armor:

Lady Mandalorian’s have boob armour? Oh come on seriously. pic.twitter.com/Tl7dpX4EBQ — Anita Sarkeesian (@anitasarkeesian) November 15, 2020

Um, why wouldn’t they make room for them?

“Mandalorians” isn’t possessive. And if I’m earning custom solid armor made from a rare metal, you can damn well be sure I’m making room for my boobs. No one works that hard to be squashed into a flat chestplate like they’re getting a constant mammogram from their Beskar. pic.twitter.com/sk5yTl9bNG — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 15, 2020

Beskar steel is very inflexible, you know!

That was my thought! Where are my boobs supposed to go? This is very inflexible material! — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 15, 2020

Right?

I, for one, wouldn’t want my boobs crushed in flat male armor and would prefer something with a little space. But Anita always has to find something to complain about https://t.co/bh3q00Nyus — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 15, 2020

And what about Mandalorian moms who are nursing?

Also what if lady Mandalorians are nursing tiny Mandalorians? Flat armor’s gonna kill my supply. Not to mention, if you miss a feeding, it’s gonna be more painful to wear the armor than be hit by blaster fire. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 15, 2020

Oh, and by the way, the U.S. military is trying to accomplish the SAME THING:

The military says it’s finally designing body armor for women for the umpteenth time this decade https://t.co/AVBRbI0OlH — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) October 16, 2020

Anyway, the episode was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard who didn’t seem to object to how the leader of a race of badass warriors was dressed:

Chapter 11 of @themandalorian, directed by yours truly ☺️, now streaming on Disney+. #ThisIsTheWay ✨⁣

⁣

p.s. thank you to everyone who stayed up late to watch the episode — I woke up to such sweet messages and it means the world!! pic.twitter.com/i41QnMQm31 — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) November 13, 2020

And next week, the show introduces another powerful female character: Former Jedi Ahsoka Tano:

At least they’re not arguing about the name . . . yet:

Is it Womandalorians or Mandaladyians? I’m partial to the second myself. “Lady Mandalorians” sounds denigrating tbh. pic.twitter.com/Li7xzbDw12 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 15, 2020

***

