Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonSunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on Heads roll as Trump launches post-election purge Hillicon Valley: Four major tech issues facing the Biden administration | Pressure grows to reinstate White House cyber czar | Facebook, Google to extend political ad bans MORE said on Sunday that Republican leaders need to explain to voters that President Trump Donald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE has lost the election, even though the president has yet to concede.

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Bolton was asked by host Martha Raddatz what could be done to convince Trump voters that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE had won the election legitimately and fairly.

“I think it’s very important for leaders in the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think, that, in fact, Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless,” said Bolton.

“The fact is that we’ve seen litigation in all the key battleground states, and it has failed consistently,” he added. “Right now, the Trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pinching pennies.”

Bolton noted that there has been no convincing evidence from the Trump campaign thus far, saying, “It’s clearer and clearer there isn’t any evidence.”

Raddatz noted that few Republican leaders have spoken to their constituents to convince them of Biden’s win.

Many Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamLincoln Project resurfaces Kellyanne Conway tweet calling 306 electoral votes ‘historic’ Conservative justices help save ObamaCare — for now The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden wins Arizona, confers with Dem leaders; Trump tweets MORE (R-S.C.) have echoed Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. Bolton, however, appeared to be optimistic that GOP leaders would soon take the time to speak out.

“I think they’re getting ready to do it. I’ve said I think this is a character test for the Republican Party. I don’t buy the argument that Donald Trump has hypnotized Republican voters or that they’re not capable of accepting the truth. This is a myth,” said Bolton.

