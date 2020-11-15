https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/prohibition-dutchschultz-treasure-hunt/2020/11/15/id/997118

A prohibition bootlegger’s $150 million fortune is the subject of an upcoming documentary, detailing the exploits of two Canadian treasure hunters.

And Steve Zazulyk and Ryan Fazekas believe they are close to finding the $7 million gangster Dutch Schultz left behind in the Catskills, which would amount to $150 million today, according to the New York Post.

The show airs Nov. 18 on PBS and includes how Zazulyk and Fazekas keep ahead of two other groups of amateurs in search for the lost booty, a 2-by-3-foot steel box filled with diamonds, gold coins and $1,000 bills.

“We have connections,” Zazulyk told The Post. “The key person is Bruce Alterman.”

Alterman claims to have inside information from a family member.

“Bruce is privy to a lot of private information that you would not mention to very many people,” he said. “Bruce threaded the story together with timelines, details on how far [Dutch and his gang] traveled and the roads they took.”

The director, Elizabeth Trojian, is looking, too.

“My grandfather was muscle for Dutch Schultz,” she told The Post. “He kept a journal, and there were references to gold coins.

“At first, we were saying I would get 10 percent. Now it’s more like, ‘Let’s see how big it is.'”

Schultz was shot after “making noise” about assassinating former N.Y. prosecutor Thomas Dewey, the famed failed presidential candidate headlined in an originator of fake news, “Dewey Defeats Truman.”

Schultz died Oct. 24, 1935, one day after being shot, but talked about his fortune just hours before his death, William S. Burroughs wrote in “The Last Words of Dutch Schultz.”

“[The show] can work to our benefit,” Zazulyk told the Post. “All of a sudden, someone [who sees it] could come from out of the woodwork with information that we could never have imagined.”

