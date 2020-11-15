https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-michigan-house-member-files-impeach-governor-gretchen-whitmer/

State Rep. Matt Maddock (R), who is well-known in Michigan as a pro-Trump solid conservative, announced tonight that he is filing the paperwork in the Michigan House to start impeachment proceedings against Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer!

Whitmer has been repeatedly defying court orders limiting her COVID shutdown powers.

And rumors swirl that another Whitmer Michigan shutdown is looming, perhaps starting on November 18 and lasting three weeks. A rumor that she would shut down the state on Friday came and went, though Whitmer held a very odd press conference where Whitmer and her advisors scolded family members not to hug on Thanksgiving.

Maddock told the Gateway Pundit: “Something had to be done. She’s ruining this great state. Small businesses and most dine-in restaurants will be dead by the end of the year. She’s caused the deaths of many vulnerable elderly people who died alone, scared, and pointlessly. This was long overdue,” Maddock said.

