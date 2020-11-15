https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-says-no-covid-19-symptoms-will?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he has no COVID-19 symptoms and is “fit as a butcher’s dog” but will remain self-isolated after coming into contact last week with a lawmaker who later tested positive.

Johnson said he was contacted Sunday by the country’s national test-and-trace system and was complying with its order to self-isolate for 14 days, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson contracted the virus in April and had to spend a week in the hospital.

The U.S. and much of Europe is experiencing a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations.

Johnson made the announcement Monday in a Twitter video in which he also said he will continue to govern using “Zoom and other forms of electronic communication.”

