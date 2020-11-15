https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb1b2f0e8e815112bc60cf0
The United States passed the mark of 11 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, with hospitalizations due to complications from the virus also at an all-time high….
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who battled a coronavirus infection in an intensive care unit earlier this year, is in self-isolation after being exposed to the virus again, officials said Sunday….
Rocket attack by Tigray forces on Eritrea marks major escalation amid warnings protracted war will destabilise region….
An attorney helping President Trump challenge the results of the 2020 election says she’s astonished by the amount of evidence of vote fraud that took place, alleging “millions of votes” were shifted …
Peru’s interim president announced he is resigning following days of protests since he took office last week. …