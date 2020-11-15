https://noqreport.com/2020/11/15/china-censors-its-own-netizens-who-debate-alleged-u-s-election-fraud-because-beijing-wants-biden-in-power/

In many ways, Big Tech social media behemoths in the United States operate exactly the same way their Chinese counterparts do, with one notable difference. Beijing’s authoritarian Communist regime actively monitors and censors content and posts it finds detrimental to government control. In the U.S., our tech giants self-censor their own platforms for content and posts they find detrimental to Democrat government control.

In recent days, as the presidential race in the U.S. remained officially undecided — yes, ‘media outlets’ have called it for Joe Biden, but that’s not official and besides, the Trump campaign is challenging obvious voter fraud — Netizens in China debated and discussed the potential outcome.

In particular, online users in China were debating whether or not vote fraud had taken place, but they recently found out that those discussions were censored by the government.

The Epoch Times reported:

One user on WeChat, China’s most popular social media platform, said he was banned from chatting within certain groups and had limited access to the Moments feature, which allows users to post text, photo, or video updates.

The user, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Epoch Times the app informed him that his posts “were suspected of delivering vicious rumors or other illegitimate content.

Liu Hua, a survivor of communist China’s labor camp system, said there has been heated debate online over who would ultimately be the winner of the presidential race.

Her WeChat account was blocked after she posted messages and articles about President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

“Why are they so afraid?” Liu asked, according to the outlet.

Easy: Joe Biden is China’s choice for U.S. president.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson noted this during his opening monologue on Thursday.

“This week, the state-run Communist Party newspaper in China, ‘The People’s Daily’ celebrated Joe Biden’s ascendance by mocking the sitting President. ‘Ha-ha,’ the paper tweeted, along with a laughing emoji as the news networks called it for Biden,” Carlson said.

“There was deep relief to see this in China. The markets corrected, too. On Election Day, markets in China crashed when returns showed Donald Trump leading in the swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin,” he continued.

“The Chinese currency plunged. More than one full percent, 1.4 actually, against the dollar early Wednesday morning. It was the largest single-day drop in nearly three years when they thought Trump was going to get re-elected. And then when the news changed, that changed, too. Chinese markets immediately recovered when votes started coming in for Joe Biden. Was there a connection? You bet there was,” said Carlson.

Remember that Donald Trump, the GOP nominee, pledged to ‘get tough with China’ and renegotiate trade arrangements between our countries because our massive, decades-long trade deficit with the Asian giant was fueling its rise and aggression against out country.

And Trump had largely succeeded, through get-tough policies, demands for parity and tariffs.

Then COVID-19 hit; and now, he’s faced with losing the White House.

At the same time, “China Joe” Biden and his son Hunter have extensive business contacts in China — contacts and business deals with China state-run banks and other firms that, again, our big tech giants suppressed and censored throughout the final weeks of the campaign so that Americans could not learn that one of their presidential contenders is a huge national security risk.

And now it may be too late.

Our founding fathers were not naïve enough to believe that a government of, for, and by the people would never be subject to corruption. But they clearly believed that the checks and balances they painstakingly crafted would be enough to keep it at bay.

They were wrong but not because ‘the system’ wasn’t set up properly; they likely believed that We the People would never abide by such open, blatant corruption — and so far anyway, we are.

Keep track of how corrupt Joe Biden’s administration becomes at Corruption.news.

