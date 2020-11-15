https://www.oann.com/china-says-u-s-should-stop-unreasonably-suppressing-chinese-firms/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-u-s-should-stop-unreasonably-suppressing-chinese-firms

FILE PHOTO: Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

November 16, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s commerce ministry said on Monday that the United States should stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms, responding to Washington’s decision to ban U.S. investments in firms tied to the Chinese military.

The ministry said China firmly opposes the U.S. government’s actions. China’s foreign ministry made similar comments criticising the U.S. move last week.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

