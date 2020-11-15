https://justthenews.com/world/asia/china-warns-us-not-undermine-chinas-core-interests-regarding-taiwan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

China warned the U.S. on Monday to stop all military contacts with Taiwan and not to interfere with China’s internal affairs, as the United States awaits official resolution of its 2020 presidential election.

“We once again warn the U.S. that any act that undermines China’s core interests or interferes in China’s internal affairs will be resolutely countered by the Chinese side and cannot stop the historical trend of China’s reunification,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Zhao did not specify how Beijing would respond, following statements last week from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In those statements, Pompeo affirmed the stance that the island of Taiwan, which considers itself an independent country, has not been a part of China.

The mainland government in Beijing believes otherwise.

“I would like to stress once again that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China,” Zhao said. “The Central People’s Government of the [Peoples’ Republic of China] is the sole legitimate government representing China.”

Beijing wants the U.S. to acknowledge that stance, Zhao emphasized.

“The U.S. side should abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, stop official exchanges and military contacts with Taiwan in any form, and stop words and deeds that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and China-US relations, and refrain from going further down the wrong and dangerous path,” Zhao said.

The Taiwan Strait has been a source of tension between Beijing and Taipei, and was the scene of a brief armed conflict between the two Chinas in1955.

