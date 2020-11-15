https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cnns-jake-tapper-fauci-christmas-probably-not-going-possible-video/

CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning told Dr. Fauci that “Christmas is probably not going to be possible.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an unelected bureaucrat who based his Covid predictions on the garbage IHME models that were off by millions and then later told reporters, “you can’t really rely on models.”

Fauci is the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci is a phony and previously got blasted for taking off his mask at the ballpark after his terrible first pitch.

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 3: SAME IMPOSSIBLE BALLOT RATIO Found in Milwaukee – Results Change Wisconsin Election – 30,000 Votes Switched from President Trump to Biden

A few days ago, Dr. Fauci told Americans to just shut up and do what they’re told.

Now Americans are being told to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Jake Tapper has no problem with BLM-Antifa terrorists looting, burning down businesses and protesting.

But families are not allowed to peacefully gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

WATCH:

CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning: “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” pic.twitter.com/z56ifNCr3G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

