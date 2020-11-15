https://www.theepochtimes.com/crowds-support-stop-the-steal-rally-in-missouri_3579549.html

Hundred of people showed up to Saturday’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who attended the rally, says he acknowledges there are concerns over the validity of the election results.

“We’re still moving through the process and states to certify those results. There will be litigation,” he said, adding that the state will take a more in depth look into its voting results.

“But right now, with the margins that we have, I feel confident that any fraud did not affect the winners and losers in in our races.”

From NTD News

