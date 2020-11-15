https://noqreport.com/2020/11/15/daily-caller-follows-fox-news-and-drudge-in-distancing-themselves-from-maga/

There was a time when The Daily Caller was one of my favorite conservative news sites. I soured on them a bit a few years ago when they started filling their pages with click bait of swimsuit models and Instagram “hotties,” but I still believed they were a good near-mainstream counterbalance to the leftist propaganda of legacy media. While I wasn’t paying attention, they apparently turned away from President Trump and his supporters.

To be fair, this may have happened before now. I don’t regularly visit the site and only go there when interesting links come across my social media feeds. But a Tweet by Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll really chapped my khakis as he seemed embarrassed by being associated with “pro-Trump” media.

In response to CNN’s Brian Stelter including The Daily Caller on a list of what he called the “Pro-Trump Media Universe,” Ingersoll Tweeted, “I’m not sure why you included us in this round up, @brianstelter… we have not been boosting the president’s fraud allegations. Actually we’ve been doing the exact opposite. I would ask for a correction, but I’m pretty sure this is intentional dishonesty.”

I’m not sure why you included us in this round up, @brianstelter … we have not been boosting the president’s fraud allegations. Actually we’ve been doing the exact opposite. I would ask for a correction, but I’m pretty sure this is intentional dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/hN3eqEcyaO — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 15, 2020

Ingersoll then proceeded in his thread to highlight some of the stories and fact-checks that told a very different narrative than Trump’s attorneys, pro-Trump media, and the President himself have echoed. To The Daily Caller, there was no fraud, at least not enough to have made a difference in the election.

This post led our coverage on the site November 9, @brianstelter, just days after the election. So, again, I’m not sure what methodology you used in your casual slander of our company. https://t.co/hAmCAFmCS4 — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 15, 2020

You put our company logo up on a segment alleging that we are among those deliberately misinforming Americans about the election, @brianstelter. That is false. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) November 15, 2020

After helping President Trump win his first election in 2016, Drudge Report shifted from pro-Trump to completely anti-Trump. Fox News, who also played a major role in the President’s election efforts, seemed to shift to an anti-Trump bias just before and during the 2020 elections. There are still show hosts at the channel who are unabashedly pro-Trump, but most, particularly in the news department, have taken on a left-leaning stance.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

We are unabashed in our pursuit of the truth, and that truth is currently leading us to investigate the multitudes of fraud allegations made by the Trump campaign. Some in “conservative” media are already running for the hills.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

