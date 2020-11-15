https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-argues-white-democrats-and-hispanics-asians-view-socialism-differently

Apparently, “socialism” means something different depending on your race.

After Democrats failed to obtain the Blue Wave they assumed they would win based on their belief the country hated President Donald Trump as much as they did, the party began playing the blame game. A further lurch toward socialism – and many prominent members’ support thereof – as well as the “defund the police” movement, seemed to be at the top of the list of things to blame.

Last week, Democrats participated in another conference call to discuss what went wrong, with Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) calling the party’s Latino outreach into question and Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), who lost her seat, decrying the party’s connection to socialism.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made a curious statement about how different races apparently view socialism.

“Defund police, open borders, socialism — it’s killing us,” Gonzalez said, according to The New York Times. “I had to fight to explain all that.”

Gonzalez went on to say that the “average white person” may think of Nordic countries when they hear the word “socialism,” but Asian and Hispanics associate the word with despotic “left-wing regimes.”

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA) built on Gonzalez’s point by saying he didn’t do as well with centrist and Vietnamese-American voters due to the party’s association with socialism.

“This narrative that the Democratic Party is borderline socialist, we need to fight back harder on that because it’s simply not true,” Rouda said. “We needed to be more forceful in defending the moderate position of the Democratic Party as a whole.”

Democratic consultant Chuck Rocha added that white members of the party needed to stop seeing “Black and brown people as the same.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Democrats on a conference call closer to the election were furious about the party’s messaging this year.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who narrowly won re-election, unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against her party on the call.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” Spanberger said. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

She added that Democrats would “get f****** torn apart” in 2022 if they continued to support deeply unpopular slogans and policies.

Democrats have blamed numerous things for their election failures, including each other, the polls, the impeachment gamble, and coronavirus, The Daily Wire previously reported.

“Some Democrats blamed the left wing of the party, saying the specter of socialism loomed large in Trump-leaning districts. Others told Politico the DCCC spent money in races it had no hope of winning. Still others suggested the party had no real message beyond bashing President Donald Trump,” The Daily Wire reported.

“Some corners of the party were also beginning to question the message and tactics at the top, with several Democrats predicting — and some even demanding — a significant overhaul within the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, including possibly even ousting chairwoman Cheri Bustos, whose Illinois race has yet to be called,” Politico reported. “Just 24 hours earlier, Democrats including Bustos and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were boasting about the opportunity to expand their majority, with some even predicting they could win as many as a dozen seats in the House by clawing back GOP territory in the suburbs of Texas, Ohio and Illinois.”

