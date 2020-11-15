https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrat-competing-in-runoff-told-america-to-repent-over-worship-of-whiteness-supporting-trump

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is competing in one of Georgia’s critical runoff elections, claimed in late 2016 that Americans needed to “repent” for supporting President Donald Trump.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Warnock’s comments while speaking at Atlanta’s Candler School of Theology in October 2016, less than one month before Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

What did Warnock say?

Not only did Warnock — the senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — say Americans should “repent” for supporting Trump, but he said they should also repent for America’s “worship of whiteness.”

“Repent” is a religious word that means to turn away from a particular behavior, used most often in reference to sin.

“If it is true that a man who has dominated the news and poisoned the discussion for months needs to repent, then it is doubly true that a nation that can produce such a man and make his vitriol go viral needs to repent,” Warnock said.

“No matter what happens next month, more than a third of the nation that would go along with this, is reason to be afraid. America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness on full display this season,” he continued.

Later in the sermon, Warnock reiterated, “Repent from the worship of whiteness.”







Warnock: Trump Supporters Needed to ‘Repent’



Anything else?

As the race between Warnock and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) heats up — and takes on particular importance because control of the Senate hinges on Georgia’s two runoff races — past comments and past associations are coming back to haunt Warnock.

As TheBlaze reported, Warnock worked at a Harlem church that hosted Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 1995. That church offered Castro the pulpit from which he bashed America.

Meanwhile, Warnock also has a history of bashing police and praising the controversial Jeremiah Wright, who infamously said one time, “God damn America.”

“We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the black church, which, when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable. And I think the country has been done a disservice by this constant playing over and over again the same soundbites outside of context,” Warnock said of praising Wright when confronted in a 2008 Fox News interview.

Both Georgia runoff races take place on Jan. 5, 2021.

