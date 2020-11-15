https://lidblog.com/democrats-never-conceded-2016-election/

Democrats haven’t conceded 2016 election

The liberal media has been having a cow because the President has not conceded the election and won’t concede until all of his legal challenges are resolved. They forget that most of the Democratic Party, including Joe Biden, still haven’t conceded the 2016 election.

When the incoming national security advisor General Flynn spoke to the Russian Ambassador, which was standard procedure for an incoming NSA, Joe Biden suggested the General be investigated for a Logan Act violation. The only reason to make such a suggestion was that he didn’t believe Trump was legitimately president-elect.

Hillary Clinton made a “concession” speech on the 2016 election night. Still, her actions and those of the Obama Administration, the DOJ, and the FBI demonstrated that her speech was only words. They refused to concede. Instead, they obstructed the approval of his cabinet picks, tried to obstruct his foreign policy, and created the Russia hoax. And after the Russia Hoax didn’t work, they created a fake Ukraine story because the party still didn’t believe Trump was fairly elected.

After President Trump submitted his cabinet picks, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer led the Democrats in making slanderous accusations about people Trump sent to the Senate for confirmation, and Schumer “slow-walked” the nominations delaying cabinet approval votes even when he knew he couldn’t win.

We recently learned that before the 2016 election (August), the FBI knew that the source who provided the bogus information to Christopher Steele for his dossier was believed to be a Russian Spy. According to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the FBI knowingly withheld the truth from the FISA Court because they could use it against Trump.

The FBI knew the dossier was bogus and came from a possible spy. However, they still used the false claims in the document about ties between Trump, his campaign, and Russia to secure FISA warrants against Carter Page and launch an investigation of the Trump campaign. It’s evident they didn’t want to recognize that Trump was president.

FBI agent William J. Barnett a member of the Muller Team assigned to investigate General Flynn, was interviewed by Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeffrey Jensen in 2020. Basically, his testimony was that there was no foundation for the Russiagate investigation and that it was only being done to hurt the President. The 302 document of that interview revealed Mr. Barnett believed,

“the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe was ‘opaque” and “with little detail concerning specific evidence of criminal events.’” In other words, there was no there—there. And after six weeks on the Mueller team, he “still unsure of the basis of the investigation concerning Russia and the Trump campaign working together, without a specific criminal allegation,” and “Barnett believed the prosecution of Flynn by Mueller’s office was used as a means to ‘get Trump.’”

Rep. Adam Schiff insisted that he had evidence that President Trump had colluded with the Russians because he didn’t want to concede the 2016 election was real. He never presented. But he now insists that an investigation of the Bidens’ possible conspiracy with China would degrade our democracy— even though there is real evidence.

Video: Amazing stuff as MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Adam Schiff say Republicans investigating a Biden administration would not only be obstruction, but a degradation of our democracy and waste of the people’s time. pic.twitter.com/PvodYznI1G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 13, 2020

When the Russia hoax didn’t work, the Democrats tried a different take. They took a Trump phone call with the President of Ukraine, took a Trump “do me a favor,” and changed it into a demand/delay in military aid. Using their created falsehood, they impeached Trump.

Former state department head John Kerry never recognized the Trump 2016 win. He not only advised Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on fighting Trump’s decision to pull out of the lousy Iran deal, but he sent a message to Palestinian Authority Pres. Abbas, “that he should stay strong in his spirit and play for time, and will not yield to Trump’s demands. Obviously, he didn’t recognize that Trump was President

Hillary Clinton may have made a concession speech, but she still doesn’t believe that she lost fairly. Over the past four years, she has blamed many others for the election being stolen from her. These are the top 15:

1,000 Russian Agents Anti-American Forces Cable News Content Farms in Macedonia Unfair Electoral College Facebook Fake News Netflix Soft Underbelly of America Supreme Court/Citizens United Decision Supreme Court/Voting Rights Decision Television Executives Twitter Vladimir Putin Voter Suppression

The Democrats whining demands that Donald Trump concedes the 2020 election before the legal challenges are concluded is a load of horse crap! President Trump is working through the court system to contest the election results. That’s the way it should be done.

Yet the Democrats and their sycophants in mainstream media didn’t use the court system, and four years later, they still refuse to concede the 2016 election.

