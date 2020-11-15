https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-blast-socialism-defund-police-election

Democrats believed that a “blue wave” was coming in the 2020 election, but Republicans mounted an overall impressive effort, defying dire pre-election predictions. According to a new report, there is some infighting between Democrats, some blaming the party’s poor election performance on pushing far-left policies.

Last week, Democrats held a conference call to discuss what went wrong in the 2020 election. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) questioned the DNC’s Latino outreach program, while others lambasted the party’s endorsement of far-left ideologies.

“Defund police, open borders, socialism — it’s killing us,” Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (D-Texas) said, according to The New York Times. “I had to fight to explain all that.”

Gonzalez contended that the Democrats’ embrace of socialism cost the party support with Hispanic and Asian migrant populations. He argued that while the “average white person” may think of Nordic countries when it comes to socialism, the Latino and Asian communities recall authoritarian “left-wing regimes” in Cuba and South East Asia.

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.) concurred with Gonzalez, pointing out how he wasn’t as successful with Vietnamese-American and centrist voters because of the party’s seemingly close ties with socialism.

“This narrative that the Democratic Party is borderline socialist, we need to fight back harder on that because it’s simply not true,” Rouda declared. “We needed to be more forceful in defending the moderate position of the Democratic Party as a whole.”

Democratic consultant Chuck Rocha stated that white members of the Democratic Party needed to stop seeing “black and brown people as the same.”

In another DNC conference call earlier this month, Democrats broke into different factions, as some blamed the party for going too far left.

If the Democrats “are going to run on Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine, we’re not going to win,” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) reportedly said on the call.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said “defund the police” messaging and allying with the Black Lives Matter movement was damaging to her election.

“We need to be pretty clear. It was a failure. It was not a success,” Spanberger said. “We lost incredible members of Congress.”

“We have to commit to not saying the words ‘defund the police’ ever again,” she declared. “We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again. It does matter, and we have lost good members because of that.”

“If we run this race again we will get f***ing torn apart again in 2022,” the Virginia congresswoman stated.

