Politically-motivated violence is bad and should be condemned all around. The attacks on Trump supporters in D.C. Saturday are no exception.

It has not gone unnoticed that we have yet to hear from Joe Biden, who is presumed to be the incoming president, regarding the violence on Saturday.

How hard is it to release a statement saying politically-motivated violence (regardless of one’s party or ideological viewpoint) is wrong?

Ivanka Trump points out that the media are also staying mostly silent about the violence.

This one is not difficult.

***

