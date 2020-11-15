https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/15/doug-collins-ivanka-trump-and-others-notice-the-voices-we-are-not-hearing-from-regarding-saturdays-violence-in-d-c/

Politically-motivated violence is bad and should be condemned all around. The attacks on Trump supporters in D.C. Saturday are no exception.

It has not gone unnoticed that we have yet to hear from Joe Biden, who is presumed to be the incoming president, regarding the violence on Saturday.

The radical Left’s violent attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters last night in DC are disgusting and horrendous. Political violence has NO place in America. Why hasn’t @JoeBiden condemned this violence? Where is his message of unity now? — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 15, 2020

There is no excuse for the violent attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters in DC. Where is Joe Biden’s condemnation? Where is the mainstream media’s coverage? The lack of attention on this is a disgrace. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 15, 2020

How hard is it to release a statement saying politically-motivated violence (regardless of one’s party or ideological viewpoint) is wrong?

In the light of day, tremendous crowds of Americans peacefully rallied in Washington in support of President @realDonaldTrump. Then in the cover of darkness, dozens of Antifa thugs launched violent attacks in the streets. Conservatives will not be intimidated by cowards! — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 15, 2020

Ivanka Trump points out that the media are also staying mostly silent about the violence.

The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous. Just image the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 15, 2020

This one is not difficult.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

