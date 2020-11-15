https://www.theblaze.com/news/million-maga-march-trump-supporters-attacked

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Million MAGA March. The first hours of the rally for President Donald Trump was a peaceful protest. Then counterprotesters entered the area by mid-afternoon. Right before nightfall, there were numerous attacks on Trump supporters, including an assault of a multiracial family and one man was knocked out. The violence against Trump supporters only grew as the massive crowds from the “Stop the Steal” rally diminished and the sun set.

A swarm of counterprotesters surrounded and harassed an elderly couple holding a Trump flag in Washington, D.C. Some in the group were holding signs for Refuse Fascism, a self-described “national movement organizing to drive out the Trump/Pence regime.”

(Content Warning: Graphic videos)

An elderly man was shoved to the ground when he attempted to get on a bicycle in Black Lives Matter Plaza. Then an agitator held the man’s bike down, and he retaliates by shoving him. As the man is walking away, the crowd tosses a liquid at him and starts chanting: “Black lives matter!”

A teen couple attempted to flee from a gang of counterprotesters; the girl is seen terrified and crying. They are hit with liquid, and then two women try to rip the girl’s “Make America Great Again” hat from her hands, as seen in footage taken by Drew Hernandez.

Black bloc assailants brutally attack a man and then beat him with a flagpole attached to an American flag. A person on a megaphone shouts, “What the f*** did you think was gonna happen?”

Black bloc protesters shot fireworks at Trump supporters who were dining outside. One of the fireworks exploded dangerously close to a couple.

Hundreds of anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter supporters swarmed hotels that Trump supporters were staying in try to intimidate them. The crowd, some waving Biden flags, chant: “F*** Donald Trump.”

Police used a chemical agent on anti-Trump protesters after they refused to back away from the Capital Hilton.

A street store selling MAGA merchandise was completely ransacked.

There was a huge brawl between Proud Boys and anti-fascists.

Despite all of the violence directed against them, Trump supporters rallied on Saturday night to sing the national anthem in unison.

Daily Caller photojournalist Jorge Ventura shared his footage of physical attacks that occurred during the Million MAGA March with authorities, which reportedly led to the arrest of five assailants.

