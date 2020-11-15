https://www.theblaze.com/news/million-maga-march-trump-supporters-attacked
Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for the Million MAGA March. The first hours of the rally for President Donald Trump was a peaceful protest. Then counterprotesters entered the area by mid-afternoon. Right before nightfall, there were numerous attacks on Trump supporters, including an assault of a multiracial family and one man was knocked out. The violence against Trump supporters only grew as the massive crowds from the “Stop the Steal” rally diminished and the sun set.
A swarm of counterprotesters surrounded and harassed an elderly couple holding a Trump flag in Washington, D.C. Some in the group were holding signs for Refuse Fascism, a self-described “national movement organizing to drive out the Trump/Pence regime.”
(Content Warning: Graphic videos)
Washington DC: an elderly couple is accosted for having a trump flag. https://t.co/4dy9U5Ww5r
— Kalen From Scriberr (@Kalen From Scriberr)1605396972.0
An elderly man was shoved to the ground when he attempted to get on a bicycle in Black Lives Matter Plaza. Then an agitator held the man’s bike down, and he retaliates by shoving him. As the man is walking away, the crowd tosses a liquid at him and starts chanting: “Black lives matter!”
another #Trump supporter from the #MAGAMillionMarch attacked in #BLMPlaza https://t.co/2U3JYoQkuA
— Craig Dillon (@Craig Dillon)1605393752.0
Man wearing Trump shirt assaulted in BLM Plaza https://t.co/JkL0HTWixf
— Matthew Miller (@Matthew Miller)1605394224.0
DC: BLM and Antifa threaten and intimidate an elderly Trump Supporter out of BLM Plaza
Unknown liquids can be see… https://t.co/XGyFoEf5VI
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605394245.0
A teen couple attempted to flee from a gang of counterprotesters; the girl is seen terrified and crying. They are hit with liquid, and then two women try to rip the girl’s “Make America Great Again” hat from her hands, as seen in footage taken by Drew Hernandez.
DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM
Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Suppor… https://t.co/qKBKwvpjrC
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605393065.0
Black bloc assailants brutally attack a man and then beat him with a flagpole attached to an American flag. A person on a megaphone shouts, “What the f*** did you think was gonna happen?”
DC: Antifa and BLM physically assault a Trump Supporter by macing him and beating him over the head with a flag pole https://t.co/FG63zpe7Tl
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605400608.0
Black bloc protesters shot fireworks at Trump supporters who were dining outside. One of the fireworks exploded dangerously close to a couple.
Antifa and BLM members attack people who are eating dinner near BLM Plaza. They threw projectiles and a large firew… https://t.co/SYFhe7ta9S
— Julio Rosas (@Julio Rosas)1605393945.0
DC: Antifa and BLM throw explosive projectiles at Trump Supporters eating dinner
Trump supporters can be seen fle… https://t.co/gXFpwqsGab
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605401530.0
Hundreds of anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter supporters swarmed hotels that Trump supporters were staying in try to intimidate them. The crowd, some waving Biden flags, chant: “F*** Donald Trump.”
Police used a chemical agent on anti-Trump protesters after they refused to back away from the Capital Hilton.
Protesters are at the police line as they chant against Trump supporters that have returned outside the hotel… https://t.co/MAenuUHUjM
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1605398917.0
DC: Hundreds of Antifa and BLM have swarmed “The Capital Hilton” hotel on an effort to intimidate Trump Supporters… https://t.co/1aBec2mFjq
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605394868.0
Protesters have surrounded the front of the Capital Hilton, chanting “F*** Donald Trump” next to the line of police… https://t.co/Lo5XEywS1r
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1605399643.0
DC: Antifa and BLM get mopped up by MPD after they swarmed “The Capital Hilton” hotel on an effort to intimidate Tr… https://t.co/ghVXLRpRNL
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605395675.0
Protester hit by chemical agent by police cries as she gets her eyes washed out with water https://t.co/EfGRbecb2R
— Christal Hayes (@Christal Hayes)1605395837.0
A street store selling MAGA merchandise was completely ransacked.
DC: Antifa and BLM rob and vandalize a black man’s MAGA merch pop up shop https://t.co/skGLvTPv2l
— Drew Hernandez (@Drew Hernandez)1605403202.0
There was a huge brawl between Proud Boys and anti-fascists.
Open violence, projectiles being thrown, batons and sticks being used in a full melee down here. https://t.co/iq8ZjgH5Cd
— Matthew Miller (@Matthew Miller)1605403569.0
Despite all of the violence directed against them, Trump supporters rallied on Saturday night to sing the national anthem in unison.
Trump supporters sing the National Anthem outside The Willard hotel in DC #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch #DC https://t.co/EHDLUo40J3
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1605409015.0
Daily Caller photojournalist Jorge Ventura shared his footage of physical attacks that occurred during the Million MAGA March with authorities, which reportedly led to the arrest of five assailants.
The footage of the brutal assault was captured by myself and @FromKalen. We gave the footage to authorities and the… https://t.co/WzkFqo4Wnw
— Jorge Ventura Media (@Jorge Ventura Media)1605402256.0