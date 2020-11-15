https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-hillary-attorney-marc-elias-behind-not-one-two-actions-messing-georgias-election/

Yesterday we reported on how American Patriot and Attorney, Lin Wood, was suing the State of Georgia for implementing an agreement with the Democrats in Georgia that the signers had no legal right to enter into.

The agreement, backed and likely created by Hillary Attorney Marc Elias, is not legitimate. Today we note that Hillary’s Elias worked on another action with the Democrats Georgia as well.

Yesterday we reported on Lin Wood’s action to have the agreement between the State of Georgia and the Democrats signed before the election disqualified due to the signers representing the state not having the legal right to sign the agreement. Lin Wood maintains that this agreement, resulting from a Democrat complaint, violates the Constitution in that only the legislature can alter state election law.

But this was not the only action Hillary’s Elias took in Georgia.

We found another election law complaint, this one filed by Stacey Abrams’ nonprofit, the “New Georgia Project,” (NGP) filed on May 8, 2020. (See full agreement here or here.) Marc Elias of Perkins Coie is behind this agreement as well and has signed it.

This second case reveals that Stacey Abrams is working with Hillary Clinton’s lawyer Marc Elias, in Georgia, to make sure the Democrats win the election using absentee ballots .

If this case was addressed and signed, this may be another agreement in the state of Georgia where the Democrats took action against the state and Executive Branch members like the Secretary of State signed an agreement which they didn’t have the right to sign to address the complaint.

IF this complaint was also settled, which we cannot confirm at this time, then Lin Wood may need to file a complaint against it, like he did concerning the March 6 agreement.

