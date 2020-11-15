https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb293f0e8e815112bc62311
Elon Musk was spectacularly triumphant Sunday over the historic SpaceX launch, but that didn’t stop critics from slapping a 2020 label on him — “Space Karen,” and it all has to do with coronavirus….
SpaceX boss Elon Musk incurred the wrath of Covid busybodies when he declared that his positive test for the disease was “extremely bogus.” Amid the finger-wagging, one liberal professor popped in to …
BBC had no idea what they were in for when they invited XStrategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz on air for an interview following the massive Trump rally in DC on Saturday, where he was a speaker. The intervi…
He singled out Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has already been the target of one violent far-right group….