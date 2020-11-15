https://www.dailywire.com/news/for-first-time-trump-says-biden-won-but-again-claims-election-was-rigged

For the first time since Election Day, President Donald Trump said Sunday that Joe Biden “won,” but once again claimed the contest was “rigged.”

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump wrote on Twitter, which promptly flagged the post, adding a warning that read, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

“NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump wrote.

His post included a link to another tweet by Fox News’ Jesse Watters, who wrote: “There’s something that just doesn’t feel right about this. Joe Biden didn’t earn it, he didn’t really even campaign. He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead?”

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

In another tweet, Trump said Democrats were “caught trying to steal votes.”

“All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught,” the president said. “Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”

All of the mechanical “glitches” that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Several news outlets have projected Biden the winner of the election a week ago, declaring that he won Pennsylvania, which put him over the 270 votes needed in the Electoral College. Since then, Biden has also been projected as winning Arizona. Fox News puts the electoral count as Biden 290, Trump 232, with only Georgia uncalled.

Trump has thus far refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the State Department would “transition to a second Trump administration.”

But Trump on Friday did allow the possibility of a Biden administration while discussing the coronavirus pandemic.

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the — the, whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.

Later on Sunday morning, Trump added two more posts on Twitter. “RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN!” he said in one. In the other, Trump said he’s not conceding anything.

Of Biden, Trump said, “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

The Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits around the country, but suffered setbacks last week. On Friday, a federal appeals court rejected an effort to block nearly 10,000 mail-in ballots that arrived after Election Day in Pennsylvania. In Michigan, a judge Friday refused to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results, the third time a judge declined to intervene in a statewide count that shows Biden winning by more that 140,000 votes. In Arizona, a judge rejected a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to inspect ballots in Phoenix.

