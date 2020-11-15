http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tVzV-BcRj88/

Some of Hollywood’s most vocal leftists continue to go all in for the upcoming Georgia Senate election, with efforts to call up voters and fundraising campaigns in the hope of flipping both seats from Republican to Democrat in the runoff election in January.

In the first of the two races, Republican David Purdue gained the most vote, but did not achieve the necessary threshold to defeat his opponent Jon Ossoff. Meanwhile, Democrat Raphael Warnock received the most votes in the other race, with incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler coming in second. Both races were open primaries, with the vote splitting among various alternative candidates particularly in the second race, where no candidate won more than 35 percent of the vote.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that Hollywood stars were pushing a left-wing group called Win Both Seats that aims to elect U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Win Both Seats is backed by Stacey Abrams, actor Kumail Nanjiani, actress Sophia Bush, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and, Black Lives Matters co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza.

Now, with both elections scheduled for January, celebrities including Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, John Leguizamo, Alyssa Milano, Billy Eichner, Rosanna Arquette, Yventte Nicole Brown and Piper Perabo are going all out in their attempts to win the seats for Ossoff and Warnock.

“WHO WANTS TO JOIN ME phonebanking for the AMAZING @ossoff the Senatorial candidate in #Georgia? #GA saved the day;we need to let the. K is it’s ALMOST over, but we need them. #JoeBiden needs you! Run Your Ossoff Daily Phone Banks · Jon Ossoff for Senate,” wrote Debra messing.

WHO WANTS TO JOIN ME phonebanking for the AMAZING @ossoff the Senatorial candidate in #Georgia? #GA saved the day;we need to let the. K is it’s ALMOST over, but we need them. #JoeBiden needs you! Run Your Ossoff Daily Phone Banks · Jon Ossoff for Senate https://t.co/HEv3zpPCWH — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) November 15, 2020

Actress Amy Schumer launched a social media screed, saying “Georgia is powerful always! But now more than ever. Democrats @jonossoff and @raphaelwarnock both need to win their run offs in order for us to have the senate majority. We need that because without it that actual lizard Mitch mccongross will continue to block all the things we all care about including HEALTHCARE, RACIAL JUSTICE, THE ECONOMY, GUN SAFETY, CLIMATE CHANGE, RIGHTS FOR LGBTQ and on and on.”

Actress Sophia Bush urged her followers to donate and pushed Win Both Seats.

Y’ALL!! In less than 72 hrs, we’ve raised $1,033,528 for Black + Brown led organizations working in Georgia to #WinBothSeats! So proud to be a co-founder of this campaign! Keep giving whatever you can. 100% of all $$ raised goes DIRECTLY to the orgs: https://t.co/BGbBp0230O pic.twitter.com/5hW3Xb2XIc — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) November 15, 2020

Seinfeld and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus pushed out this message: “Georgia will be holding two competitive Senate runoffs on January 5 that will determine the control of the Senate. Let’s win these seats! Go to @votesaveamerica’s GA site for voter info, funds to donate to & ways to volunteer.”

Georgia will be holding two competitive Senate runoffs on January 5 that will determine the control of the Senate. Let’s win these seats! 🍑 Go to @VoteSaveAmerica’s GA site for voter info, funds to donate to & ways to volunteer ➡️ https://t.co/P8BIqzHeyv. #GetMitchOrDieTrying pic.twitter.com/DH4KrYRiMT — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 15, 2020

“I just donated to flip Georgia blue and take back the Senate for Democrats! Join me in donating and supporting @ReverendWarnock.” tweeted Alyssa Milano of Warnock, who’s come under fire for radical comments like the ones he made in 2016, saying “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

I just donated to flip Georgia blue and take back the Senate for Democrats! Join me in donating and supporting @ReverendWarnock. https://t.co/Hp4dI2a58V — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 15, 2020

Georgia! Thank you for turning blue! There’s another important election coming for you. We need to vote for @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock. Go to https://t.co/A2rZVRGGee to volunteer or to get any info you need. https://t.co/3nGMwaZ3JM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 15, 2020

Go Jon go! Im with him! https://t.co/rA4TKRsEBL — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 14, 2020

#Georgia JUST WENT BLUE! 💙🗳🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🇺🇸🎉 Thank you #GA voters! We need you one last time on Jan 5 to win the Senate. Register to Vote here: https://t.co/vOgrHZZzWP… And request your mail in ballot now, https://t.co/tT18hn48Xs https://t.co/1ZjdcFhfJk — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) November 13, 2020

#Georgia is on our minds! Please share @fairfightaction’s weekend of action text and phone bank events: https://t.co/vW9LdYluul@ReverendWarnock @ossoff need us all to contribute and help in any way we can! And if you’re in GA, please re-request your absentee ballot NOW! — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 14, 2020

Both seats are of critical importance to whether a potential President Joe Biden will be able to push through any of the radical reforms he has proposed, including packing of the Supreme Court, the Green New Deal, and adding states such as Puerto Rico and Washington D.C..

Although polls can rarely be relied upon, a recent poll from Remington Research has Loeffler leading Warnock by just one point. Similarly, a RealClearPolitics polling average has Ossoff leading Purdue by 0.7 percent, making both races effectively too close to call.

