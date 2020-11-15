https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/15/get-over-it-chuck-schumers-outreach-strategy-toward-concerned-republicans-is-off-to-a-great-start/

Whether or not Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president, though seemingly inevitable, has yet to be made official. Whether or not Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate is still uncertain (depending on the outcomes of Georgia’s two runoff elections). Whether or not Senate Democrats are going to make an effort to work with Republicans is … well, status quo.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is apparently not too worried about voting irregularity concerns shared by individuals on the other side of the aisle.

For over a week, Schumer has been assuring his Twitter followers that Biden and Harris won the election.

“Get over it” is not exactly a warm turn of the page toward a new Congress and presidential administration (no matter who is in the White House).

