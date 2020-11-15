https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/11/15/get-over-it-chuck-schumers-outreach-strategy-toward-concerned-republicans-is-off-to-a-great-start/

Whether or not Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president, though seemingly inevitable, has yet to be made official. Whether or not Republicans will retain control of the U.S. Senate is still uncertain (depending on the outcomes of Georgia’s two runoff elections). Whether or not Senate Democrats are going to make an effort to work with Republicans is … well, status quo.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) is apparently not too worried about voting irregularity concerns shared by individuals on the other side of the aisle.

Schumer on GOPers contesting election: The margin is not even close. No court is going to overturn this election. Joe Biden will be installed as president. So Republicans, get over it. Stop spending all your time spreading lies about the election — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 15, 2020

For over a week, Schumer has been assuring his Twitter followers that Biden and Harris won the election.

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States. And they will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

History. The first woman to be Vice President. The first African American to be Vice President. The first Asian American to be Vice President. I’m so proud of my friend Kamala Harris! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden will be the next President. Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President. More than 76 million Americans voted them into office. That’s more than any ticket in our nation’s history. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 10, 2020

I have a simple message for Senate Republicans: The election is over. President Trump lost.



Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States https://t.co/BZjiyGq7g5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 13, 2020

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 14, 2020

“Get over it” is not exactly a warm turn of the page toward a new Congress and presidential administration (no matter who is in the White House).

