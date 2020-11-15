https://nworeport.me/2020/11/14/get-ready-the-show-is-just-starting-democrats-rigged-the-voting-machines-they-attempted-a-steal-and-they-got-caught/

Source: Joe Hoft

The fireworks are just getting started. The Democrats are in a panic. President Trump has the upper hand.

We are seeing several signs that the Trump legal team is aware of how the election was stolen for Joe Biden.

Lin Wood tweeted today that he has seen the evidence of fraud in the computer voting system:

Since I delivered these remarks on November 6, I have seen overwhelming evidence that massive fraud was in the computer voting system in addition to mail ballots. They will not get away with it.https://t.co/5rbXRC0arm — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 14, 2020

Sydney Powell claims that she too has seen the information on the Dominion voting machines and it is ‘staggering’:

Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell says she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots”.

President Trump retweeted a Glenn Beck video where an expert on the Dominion voting machines talked about the ability for these machines to be able to change a vote after it was entered into the machine:

They can essentially ingest and then record something differently than what was originally read…It should have never been in there in the first place.”

It’s also reported that former Dominion programmers are talking to the Trump team about what they know about the machines as well as the entire code base has been turned over – oh and since the President gets all the top secret information, the President knows what’s going on too:

Others on Twitter are reporting this as well:

A whistleblower inside Dominion Voting Systems has come forward. Claims software company changed 3.8 Million votes, stealing election for Biden — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) November 14, 2020

Maybe this is why President Trump tweeted out a retweet of our Gateway Pundit report from Tuesday. We were the first to report that millions of ballots had either switched from President Trump to Joe Biden or were lost:

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems https://t.co/pBoCNeDL3X via @gatewaypundit — John McLaughlin (@jmclghln) November 12, 2020

What if we had more evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election that would back this up?

Stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

