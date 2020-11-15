https://nworeport.me/2020/11/14/get-ready-the-show-is-just-starting-democrats-rigged-the-voting-machines-they-attempted-a-steal-and-they-got-caught/
Source: Joe Hoft
The fireworks are just getting started. The Democrats are in a panic. President Trump has the upper hand.
We are seeing several signs that the Trump legal team is aware of how the election was stolen for Joe Biden.
Lin Wood tweeted today that he has seen the evidence of fraud in the computer voting system:
Sydney Powell claims that she too has seen the information on the Dominion voting machines and it is ‘staggering’:
Michael Flynn attorney Sidney Powell says she has “staggering” statistical evidence and testimony to show Dominion voting machines altered ballots”.
President Trump retweeted a Glenn Beck video where an expert on the Dominion voting machines talked about the ability for these machines to be able to change a vote after it was entered into the machine:
They can essentially ingest and then record something differently than what was originally read…It should have never been in there in the first place.”
It’s also reported that former Dominion programmers are talking to the Trump team about what they know about the machines as well as the entire code base has been turned over – oh and since the President gets all the top secret information, the President knows what’s going on too:
Others on Twitter are reporting this as well:
Maybe this is why President Trump tweeted out a retweet of our Gateway Pundit report from Tuesday. We were the first to report that millions of ballots had either switched from President Trump to Joe Biden or were lost: