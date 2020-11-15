https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-dominion-was-a-front-for-smartmatic-run-by-biden-official/

Posted by Kane on November 15, 2020 6:45 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Excellent hit from Jesse Watters last night…

More than 600,000 Georgians have requested their mail ballots for January 5 runoff…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...