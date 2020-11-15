Excellent hit from Jesse Watters last night…

There’s something that just doesn’t feel right about this. Joe Biden didn’t earn it, he didn’t really even campaign. He thought was going to lose, you could see it. He ran a losing campaign. So 10 days after the election, how’s he ahead? #WattersWords pic.twitter.com/NeZhWrObax

More than 600,000 Georgians have requested their mail ballots for January 5 runoff…

Help elect @ReverendWarnock and @ossoff to the U.S. Senate by requesting your ballot today ➡️ https://t.co/xCyh7BhY3o. Happy voting and let’s get it done… again. #gapol pic.twitter.com/G65qB8NMpg

— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 15, 2020