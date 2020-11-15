https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/526071-giuliani-trump-was-being-sarcastic-with-tweet-saying-biden-won

President TrumpDonald John TrumpViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE’s personal attorney and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on Trump puts Giuliani in charge of election lawsuits: report Trump, Pence, Haley top GOP 2024 betting odds at Bovada MORE claimed on Sunday that the president was being “sarcastic” in an earlier tweet seemingly acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenViolence erupts between counter-protestors, Trump supporters following DC rally Biden considering King for director of national intelligence: report Here are the 17 GOP women newly elected to the House this year MORE “won.”

“What he’s saying is more, I guess, you would call it sarcastic, or a comment on the terrible times in which we live, in which the media has said he won, but by going on to point out that it was illegal. Obviously, he’s contesting it vigorously in the courts,” Giuliani said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The media has tried to call the election. And they don’t have a legal right to call the election. It only — it gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, and even FOX.,” Giuliani added. “You don’t get the right to call it. I don’t get the right to call it. So he’s contesting it vigorously.”

The Trump campaign and his allies have repeatedly pushed back on projections by the media, which is based on ballot counts of votes cast nationally, that Biden won the election. The campaign has touted the same type of projections of Trump’s victories in states like North Carolina. The campaign also never took issue with the same method of media projections in 2016, the first time Trump won the presidency.

Trump has repeatedly touted conspiracy theories about the election, including in the tweet in which he said Biden won. Shortly after, Trump tweeted “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Trump has reportedly placed Giuliani in charge of lawsuits relating to the election as of this weekend, the New York Times reported, citing four people with knowledge of the decision.

