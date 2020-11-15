https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-biden-charles-koch/2020/11/15/id/997168

Even as GOP Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson signal their intent on keeping up scrutiny of the Biden family in the next administration, other Republicans are indicating that they will not pursue such a path, The Hill reported on Sunday.

Among the apparent goals of these other Republicans is to attempt to lower the flame of partisan anger and work together with Democrats on improving infrastructure and other such vital national issues as trade.

This sentiment was expressed by billionaire Republican donor Charles Koch, who told The Wall Street Journal last week that his decades-long partisanship was a mistake and that he now wants to build bridges across partisan divides by working with the Biden administration to find answers to the county’s various social problems.

It also remains to be seen how much fervor other Republicans will have for pursing partisan probes once President Donald Trump, the main catalyst behind these investigations, is out of office.

Instead, many GOP legislators might turn their attention to tackling policy problems connected with, for insance, the coronavirus pandemic and helping the struggling economy.

One such example is Sen. Rob Portman, who is poised to take over as chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and will have his own investigators in that position.

Portman has a reputation, according to The Hill, as a pragmatist who emphasizes working with colleagues to pass legislation that address such bipartisan concerns as the opioid crisis and the maintenance backlog in national parks and recreation areas, as well as oversight of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

