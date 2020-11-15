https://www.dailywire.com/news/gov-gretchen-whitmer-locks-down-michigan-again

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted a new lockdown order for Michigan amid surging cases of COVID-19 in her state.

Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings limited to 25 people beginning Nov. 18, according to Fox 10. The executive order will remain in effect until Dec. 9.

Michigan has reported a total of 251,813 cases of COVID-19 and 7,994 deaths. More than 44,000 Michiganders have tested positive for the virus in the past week, with 416 succumbing to the disease.

“We cannot control the fact we’re seeing a surge in cases; we can control how we combat our common enemy,” Whitmer said Sunday in a virtual press conference.

According to Whitmer’s order, high schools and universities must conduct all classes remotely.

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses,” Whitmer said.

“Right now, there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing. If we don’t act now, thousands more will die, and our hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed. We can get through this together by listening to health experts once again and taking action right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus,” Whitmer added.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said, “Indoor gatherings are the greatest source of spread, and sharply limiting them is our focus. The order is targeted and temporary, but a terrible loss of life will be forever unless we act. By coming together today, we can save thousands of lives.”

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, pushed back against Whitmer’s order, urging Michiganders to “rise up” against it.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, encouraged people in Michigan to “rise up” against new coronavirus restrictions enacted on Sunday by Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s order, which takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 18, is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring,” the state said. “The order leaves open work that cannot be performed from home, including for manufacturing, construction and health occupations. Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open. Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed: retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment; and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.” The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services put out a graphic showing what would be allowed to remain open and what would be forced to closed. The things that are being forced to close include in-person high school learning, in-person college and university learning, workplaces where the work can be completed from home, indoor restaurants and bars, organized sports (does not include professional sports), movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks, bingo halls, casinos, arcades, and group fitness classes.

