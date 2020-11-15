https://www.oann.com/hamilton-wins-in-turkey-for-record-equalling-seventh-f1-title/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hamilton-wins-in-turkey-for-record-equalling-seventh-f1-title

Formula One F1 – Turkish Grand Prix – Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey – November 15, 2020 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is congratulated by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas after winning the race and the world championship REUTERS/Murad Sezer

November 15, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Britain’s Lewis Hamilton took a record-equalling seventh world championship and became Formula One’s most successful driver of all time after winning a wet and slippery Turkish Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles in style, lapping sole title rival and team mate Valtteri Bottas on a nightmare afternoon for the spinning Finn.

Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu, writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)

