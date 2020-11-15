https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-democrats-explain-these-numbers-obvious-fraud/

Posted by Kane on November 15, 2020 6:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden absentee vote lead so much larger in Michigan and Pennsylvania…

Pollster: It’s Curious How Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton In Every City…Except These Four

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...