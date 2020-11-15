https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-democrats-explain-these-numbers-obvious-fraud/
BIDEN ABSENTEE VOTE LEAD IN EACH MIDWEST STATE:
IA – 15.9%
OH – 16.3%
MI – 37.9%
PA – 57.7%
IL – 24.7%
IN – -13.7%
Now….. Something doesn’t add up here
— Real American Politics (@RealAPolitics) November 15, 2020
Biden absentee vote lead so much larger in Michigan and Pennsylvania…
Why is it so hard to believe a dementia patient from Delaware just so happened to out-perform the most gifted Democrat politician of his era (Obama), in precisely the handful of cities — and only those cities — he needed to in order to win? https://t.co/OplTpy7J4u
— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 15, 2020
Pollster: It’s Curious How Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton In Every City…Except These Four
It’s Curious How Biden Underperformed Hillary Clinton In Every City…Except These Four. https://t.co/NkI3yP47De
— Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 15, 2020