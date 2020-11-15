https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/havent-quit-watching-fox-news-yet-watch-clip-leland-vittert-laughing-trump-spokeswoman-will-video/

For months now it has been obvious that FOX News hates their audience.

They want a new one.

The Fox News Channel crashed in ratings on Saturday, coming in a distant third place to leader CNN and second place MSNBC. In the week before Tuesday’s election Fox News averaged more than double the viewership of CNN and MSNBC.

The former conservative channel hit rock bottom when they defended and ignored the massive fraud in this year’s 2020 election.

On Saturday Leland Vittert tried to shut down Erin Perrine from the Trump Campaign.

He was so rude at one point he started laughing at her.

It was a disgusting display.

FOX News will not get the last laugh.

Patriotic Americans will not forget how they turned their backs on Trump voters.

Great job @ErinMPerrine.@LelandVittert has always been a d bag. I believe he is very insecure about his height. He’s a little guy!pic.twitter.com/MNvYYYAAFI — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 15, 2020

Greg Kelly from Newsmax weighed in.

What a disgusting mess of an Attempted “take-down” by possibly the “least-likable” individual ever, @LelandVittert (too much gel) who works @foxnews. LELAND tries to SHUT DOWN @ErinMPerrine, fails. No way to treat ANYONE. ) ”https://t.co/4xKhW25bNH — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) November 15, 2020

