Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) claimed Sunday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden won the presidential election because the Republican Party “allowed for chaos to reign for four years” during President Donald Trump’s time in the White House.

During an interview on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Omar said, “When you think about our party, Speaker Pelosi always says we are a big tent, and that means we are a big family. We all have our own constituencies that we have to serve. We are part of a caucus that is working on behalf of the people. We think of ourselves as the party of the people.”

“Again, like I said, there’s economic and social despair that’s being being felt by so many Americans,” Omar continued. “There was a movement that happened this summer; that movement delivered this victory, the rise of the amount of people that registered to vote. We owe it to the movement to make sure that the chaos they voted against does not follow us to our caucus, and to make sure that the justice they seeked [sic] is implemented in the policies that we advocate for.”

“I know that Biden invited the American people to be a unifying force against darkness,” Omar said. “And as a caucus, we have to be unified against that. To think about allowing ourselves to get the Republicans to decide how we are to function as a caucus is really painful because this is, you know, a party that has lied, that has smeared, that has used everything that they can to attack us, and it’s a party that has been against the social and economic justice we’ve all been fighting for. It’s a party that has allowed for chaos to reign for four years.”

“So, the American people have decided to put us in charge to say we want to see something different,” Omar added. “And we can’t disappoint them…”

The Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits claiming widespread election irregularities, though none of the alleged irregularities have been shown to be significant enough to alter the outcome of the election, while some of the claims have even been dismissed by various courts.

Trump has tweeted several times about his doubts regarding the veracity of the election results. On Sunday, he tweeted about Biden: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

Trump later tweeted, “Many of the court cases being filed all over the Country are not ours, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses. Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!”

