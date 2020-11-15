https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/15/im-not-hunter-biden-lunchbox-dana-loesch-takes-down-horde-of-frothy-mouthed-chest-thumping-harpies-trying-to-fireginacarano/

Dana Loesch standing up to the mob … again.

THIS time because they want to cancel Gina Carano.

The hyperbolic fascists are trying to cancel a rare legit female action star with this #FireGinaCarano BS. Stop getting bent out of shape and screaming for someone’s job because someone dares to share a completely acceptable different point of view. #StandWithGina — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Now now, we can’t have people thinking for themselves.

Seriously, one of the reasons these hateful fascists are trying to cancel her is because she created an account on Parler. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

GASP! Not Parler!

THE HORROR.

And then it just got dumber and dumber … which means Dana just got better and better.

What the hell? How are transphobia and pandemic denial acceptable points of view? Spreading the idea that some people don’t have rights and that we shouldn’t trust the media, science, or medical experts sounds a lot like fascist rhetoric to me. — Riddlewrong (@Riddlewrong) November 15, 2020

Wha?

Stop lazily attributing actual moral failing adjectives to people simply because they have different policy views. It’s mind-numbingly stupid and a straight up lie. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Since when is being transphobic and racist an “acceptable” point of view? — M. Bonneau 📚 (@mbonneauwriter) November 15, 2020

We’re sensing a theme here.

Oh so we’re just throwing out random terms to describe dissent? That’s the brain dead, anti-intellectual bullshit game? Ok fascist. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Ouch.

Says the Russian financed asset.. — 🔥🔥RUSSELL♥️ABBOTT🔥🔥 (@RussellAbbott2) November 15, 2020

I’m not Hunter Biden, lunchbox. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Lunchbox.

Now there’s an insult we don’t hear often enough.

But what did she do?? — nicolesimmons (@nic_simm) November 15, 2020

We honestly couldn’t say? Doing some digging she tweeted out a fairly viral picture of a group of Nazis saluting Hitler WITH the one guy who refused to salute which is basically saying don’t be a Nazi but her haters were too stupid to know any better and shrieked at her for tweeting a picture of Nazis. Apparently, this time around she liked two of @thebradfordfile’s tweets … no seriously, that’s what they’re mad about. Imagine having this much spare time on your hands to attack someone for LIKING tweets?

I don’t know, Dana. I feel like these comments should at least be looked at. pic.twitter.com/EwYiNZnovH — Dr. Meme Man (@DoctorMemeMan) November 15, 2020

Dana also explained what Gina ‘did’:

She refuses to bend a knee to fascists. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

And you know, our good, tolerant, unity-seeking pals on the Left can’t stand it when we don’t fall in line.

Here is where it really gets good:

Really? I think you have that backwards twat. — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

Twat.

Always keepin’ it classy.

Kudos to you, bald lonely sad simp, you evolved to pick your barbarian knuckles from the ground and type something that could almost be confused for remedial thought. So close! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

I like how you censored yourself and chose “remedial” instead of “retarded”. Is that an auto correct setting your handlers setup for you? — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

Because you know, any woman who disagrees with ‘Rick’ here needs handlers.

As a grown adult, I don’t need handlers. Have your mom get you a dictionary, Mr. failure to launch, so you can learn about words and their meaning. You can go shave your back now. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Sure. I guess I’ll have to get a thesaurus from 1890 to toss limp insults like SIMP around. If I look up “harpy” will a picture of you be there? — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

No, of your mom. Get lost, loser. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

👏 PAY 👏 YOUR 👏 TAXES 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZfZFbymIM2 — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

Dude.

Read …

No, you stupid woman-hater, *I* sued for overpayment and *won.* Of course, you wouldn’t know How this works because you live off your mom. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

You done ripping on my mom? It’s a weak attack. I’m an adult. I don’t live at home. I’m actually married. So none of your insults have any impact on me. So listen, I’ve got two slices of bread and all I need is your head between them to complete an idiot sandwich. — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

No you aren’t. You sought me out because you’re a weak, pathetic, failure to launch loser and I have immense power over you because I occupy so much of your headspace. I enjoy manipulating you, it’s incredibly easy. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Oh… no… Don’t project your fake power on me. I’m so scared. You’re the one with the fragile ego responding to a nobody on the internet. Are you gonna stand still so I can make my idiot sandwich or am I going to have to get some tape? — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

That’s how Twitter works, dipshit. It’s a discussion platform. You were so triggered that a woman’s opinion contradicted yours you had a public meltdown. How embarrassing. Don’t flex, it’s too funny. Maybe that works when you say it to the mirror, but not here, Tons of Fun. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Meltdown? Really? Hey everyone… ONE TWEET IS A MELTDOWN! You think you sound “tough” with all your jargon, but you look like absolute clown shoes. You cool with Miracle Whip on the idiot sandwich I’m making? Some might get in your ears. — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

You have spent your entire evening mansplaining. I engaged when I realized you were as amusing as you are pathetic. I’m charitable like that. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

*ACTUALLY* I’m just trying to choose between white or wheat bread. I’d go with challah, but you might have a problem with that. All this talk of “power over me” and being up late… are you a vampire? I’m not going to be able to use garlic on this sandwich, am I? — Rick Walski (@DickWalski) November 15, 2020

I’m caring for a dog still recovering from back surgery, you witless simp. Your pathetic rage is amusing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 15, 2020

Who ARE these people?!

You know what? Don’t answer that.

***

